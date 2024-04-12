Meghan Markle was by her husband, Prince Harry‘s side as he traveled to Florida to compete in a charity polo match that benefitted his Sentebale organization.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, wore a white halter dress as she accompanied her spouse, 39, to the Friday, April 12, event. The look featured a crisis cross construction with a cutout at the bodice that falls into a pleaded skirt. She completed the outfit with stiletto heels, gold jewelry and oversized black sunglasses. She styled her hair into a classic low bun.

Harry, meanwhile, looked springtime chic in a tan linen blazer, light blue button-up and a pair of white denim jeans. The duo briefly posed for photos on the red carpet before making their way to the green, where they were all smiles walking hand in hand.

Contrary to earlier reports, Meghan does not work full-time with a stylist. “The Duchess styles herself,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. While celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi styled her for one event, Variety’s Power of Women summit, last November, the pair never had a formal partnership, the source adds.

Meghan’s appearance at Friday’s match served as a sign of support for Harry, who cofounded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The charity offers support for children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana, including healthcare, education, vocational training and more.

The charity match is the pair’s first joint outing since news broke earlier this month that Harry and Meghan have new projects in the works at Netflix.

The twosome are currently producing two nonfiction series, Deadline reported on Thursday, April 11. One project will follow Meghan as she celebrates “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship.” The second, meanwhile, will highlight the world of professional polo and was primarily shot at the U.S. Open Polo Championship. While Harry has been an amateur polo player for years, his possible involvement in front of the camera has not been revealed.

One month prior, Us confirmed that Meghan successfully trademarked her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. The duchess is planning to sell a string of domestic items, including cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods, according to the application.

The event also comes amid a tumultuous time for Harry’s family. In February, Buckingham Palace revealed that his father, King Charles III, had been diagnosed with cancer and would be taking a step back from his public duties as he received treatment. Harry immediately traveled to the U.K. to visit Charles, 75, although their reunion lasted less than an hour.

Upon Harry’s return to the U.S., he opened up about his father’s health battle. “I love my family,” he said on Good Morning America in February. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Harry emphasized that he hoped to see his father more often in the near future. “I’ve got other trip plans that will take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K.,” he noted. “So, I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

The following month, Harry’s sister-in-law, Princess Kate Middleton, announced that she also has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. Harry and Meghan reacted to the news in a statement at the time, telling Us Weekly, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who have been at odds with Prince William and Kate since before exiting their royal roles in 2020 — were quick to respond publicly, The Times of London reported that Kate’s diagnosis “was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan” and they learned about it “from television, at the same time as the public.”

Although some royal watchers suggested Charles and Kate’s health issues could bridge the divide between Harry and his family, royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams noted in March that tensions were as high as ever.

“It speaks volumes that Harry and Meghan learnt of the diagnosis from the news,” Fitzwilliams told TIME. “The brothers reportedly haven’t been in contact for months and trust has completely broken down.”