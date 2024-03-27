Meghan Markle is ready for a major style change.

The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex has reportedly hired Jamie Mizrahi as her new stylist, per fashion journalist Lauren Sherman’s newsletter The Line Sheet. (Vogue also reported the news.)

Mizrahi has an impressive resumé, and works with a long list of celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Adele, Nicole Richie, Leslie Mann and Riley Keough. She is also the former creative director for Juicy Couture and the founder of Kit Undergarments.

Markle has undergone quite the style transformation already over the past few years, from her days starring on Suits, her entry into the Royal Family and her move back to California with husband Prince Harry in 2020.

Markle’s new professional relationship with Mizrahi is indicative of other changes she is making to her public image and portfolio. Earlier this month, Markle announced the launch of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which is expected to sell kitchen items, cookbooks and jarred foods.

So, what can we expect from her collaboration with Mizrahi? If it’s anything like the transformation that 33-year-old Lawrence underwent after hiring Mizrahi in 2023, we can imagine there will be a strong current of quiet luxury running through her upcoming looks. Brands like The Row, Toteme, Dior and Bottega — all frequently worn by Lawrence, as well as 35-year-old Adele — could very well be integrated into her closet going forward.

In the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Markle spoke about how her style changed after she got engaged and married to Prince Harry.

“Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color. There was thought in that,” she explained. “I never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so I just tried to blend in.”

As for whether Markle will opt to wear more color going forward? Only time will tell.