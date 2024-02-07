Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Valentine’s Day is just a week away, so it’s time to primp and pamper yourself! Whether you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day with your gal pals, going out to dinner on V-Day with your boo or just enjoying a solo night at home, you deserve some self-care. Skip the spa and try these pink eye patches instead! These soothing masks moisturize dry under-eyes while reducing puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles.

Plus, Kyle Richards is a fan! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just recommended these pink patches during an Amazon Livestream yesterday. “The eye masks that you guys know I love,” she said, while holding up a box of the Grace & Stella Under-Eye Masks. “I Googled something the other day about an eye mask and all these pictures of me popped up. People just associate me with eye masks now, which is so funny to me. We gotta go with the whole pink theme because of Valentine’s Day. The color is not important, but it’s extra cute for Valentine’s Day. This is a really cute gift too.”

Since Kyle is clearly the expert when it comes to eye masks, you can trust her recommendation. Read on to shop this brightening beauty product!

Get the Grace & Stella Pink Under-Eye Masks (24 Pairs) for just $22 (originally $31) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

These Grace & Stella eye masks are the no. 1 bestseller in eye wrinkle pads and patches on Amazon! Formulated with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, these juicy patches drench your under-eyes with a burst of hydration to combat winter dryness. These cooling patches reduce puffy under-eye bags, dark circles and fine lines so you’ll look more alert and awake.

Each box comes with 24 pairs of individually-sealed masks to retain moisture, so you can distribute to friends for Galentine’s Day or keep them all to yourself! Gentle on sensitive skin, these eye patches actually stay in place instead of slipping down your face.

You can also try out Grace & Stella’s cult-favorite gold energizing eye masks and blue illuminating eye masks. But since it’s Valentine’s Day, think pink with the pink moisturizing eye masks!

