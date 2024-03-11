Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hollywood’s biggest night — the Oscars — happened last night. While the awards themselves were a major deal, I think that the celebs brought home the gold for each of their impeccably crafted beauty looks. The actors and actresses were absolutely glowing, and their makeup, hair and nails were top tier… perhaps the best of any awards show this year!

We got a total breakdown of some of your favorite stars’ looks — and many of them used affordable products that you can easily score at Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve. If you want to recreate some of the immaculate looks for yourself, you came to the right place. Learn what Hollywood’s finest wore on the Oscars red carpet, including products from L’Oreal Paris, Briogeo and Solawave.

Oscars Makeup

1. Kjaer Weiss Cream Blush: Cynthia Erivo dazzled on the carpet and onstage as she presented the award for Best Original Song. Her cheeks truly stood out thanks to this richly pigmented cream blush in Above and Beyond, a vibrant coral-red that left behind a dewy, healthy glow.

2. Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint: Yep, even your favorite actors get their glam on for Hollywood’s biggest night. Colman Domingo’s makeup artist Jamie Richmond used this light coverage hydrating and smoothing skin tint to even out the Oscar nominee’s complexion.

3. Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real Xtreme Precision Liner: To match her sharp, statuesque Schiaparelli dress, Sandra Hüller opted for precise winged eyeliner, which was perfectly executed with the pin-thin tapered tip on this waterproof liner.

4. L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Mascara: Would you believe that some stars wore drugstore favorites on the carpet? Well, Eva Longoria did, and her lashes reached new heights thanks to this lengthening and volume-enhancing formula that’s under $20!

5. Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil: We can’t forget about the eyebrows — they can really make or break an entire look. Luckily, Danielle Brooks‘ brows were on fleek thanks to this precise pencil that beautifully shaped her arches.

6. Covergirl Outlast Lipstain: America Ferrera stayed on the Barbie theme with a pink getup and makeup to match. She was another star that donned a full face of drugstore makeup — and her long-wearing lip color in the shade Sugey Girl stayed put all night long through the awards and the after party!

7. Colourpop Bronze Stix: The pregnancy glow was certainly real for Vanessa Hudgens, and it was amplified with this affordable bronzer stick that seamlessly warmed up her complexion.

8. Chanel Ombre Premiere Laque Longwear Liquid Eyeshadow: Few stars sparkled quite like Lupita Nyong’o. Her powder blue dress glistened… as did her eye makeup which was created with this shimmering smudge-proof liquid eyeshadow. 9. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation: The Vanity Fair after party red carpet was just as stunning as the main event’s. Stars really came out and showed their A-game, including Salma Hayek who looked ageless in a full face of Charlotte Tilbury. This foundation in particular gave her a flawless second skin finish. 10. Velour Xtensions Eyelash Clusters: Sabrina Carpenter and Alessandra Ambrosio understood the coquette, doe-eyed trend to a tee. With the help of these mini lashes, their eyes were the center of attention at the VF after party.

Oscars Skincare

11. The Beauty Sandwich SS01 Snatching Sauce: Numerous stars, including Emma Stone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Anya Taylor-Joy visited renowned facialist Iván Pol to plump and snatch their faces before the big event. The highly sought-after regimen can be replicated at home with this special serum Pol used during their treatments. It repairs, moisturizes and protects for healthy glass-like skin.

12. Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand: Getting ready for the red carpet can take hours, so for a little bit of pampering Sandra Hüller’s makeup artist Jo Baker glided this device across the actress’ skin for three minutes to boost circulation and depuff.

13. Le Domaine The Fluid Face Cream: Greta Gerwig’s dress wasn’t the only luminous thing on the carpet — her skin also gleamed thanks to this luxe moisturizer. “I love using this cream for big carpet moments because it’s deeply hydrating but soaks in quickly and leaves the skin with a velvety finish which wears beautifully under makeup,” said Gerwig’s makeup artist Molly R. Stern.

14. L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid + 1% Caffeine Eye Serum: Plump healthy skin was abound on the carpet. Camila Cabello particularly looked like she just awoke from the most rejuvenating sleep, all thanks to this hydrating and depuffing eye serum. The unique rollerball applicator also provides a soothing and cooling effect!

15. 111Skin Repair Serum NAC Y2: Nourished, well-hydrated skin is what gives stars that enviable glow… and as for Maude Apatow, she has this repair serum to thank. The multitasking formula plumps, improves elasticity and enhances the skin barrier immediately and over time!

Oscars Hair

16. ghd Soft Curl Hair Curling Iron: Best Actress winner Emma Stone exuded effortless femininity with her voluminous, backswept curls. The key to achieving the look was this expert-trusted curling iron that maintains a heat of 365°F to ensure hair stays as healthy and glossy as possible.

17. Virtue Texturizing Spray: Stylist Adir Abergel wanted to give Florence Pugh a carefree and effortless “lived-in” vibe for the Oscars. To do so, he used an array of Virtue products, including this spray that adds weightless definition and texture to hair.

18. Briogeo Superfoods Apple Matcha Kale Replenishing Shampoo and Conditioner: Was it just Us or did America Ferrera’s hair look extra shiny and healthy at the Oscars? We think it has something to do with this green juice-inspired shampoo and conditioner that nourishes hair from the inside out.

19. Better Not Younger Wake Up Call High Hold Thickening Hairspray: So many stars rocked timeless soft curls at this year’s awards, yet our favorite look was from Lily Gladstone. Her pretty waves lasted all night thanks in part to this hairspray that leaves hair looking fresh, never crunchy.

20. Aveda Phomollient Styling Foam: Elegant, voluminous and glamorous are three words to describe Ciara‘s after-party hair look. She was able to get that mega-volume thanks to this lightweight foam that also manages to add impeccable shine.

Oscars Nails

21. Apres Nails Gel-X Sculpted Almond Long 2.0 Box of Tips: Danielle Brooks‘ fierce blinged-out manicure was courtesy of Apres Nails, and the tips can be delivered to your door ASAP! This box of extra-long tips comes with 600 pieces, so you can find the right size and shape to fit your unique nails.