If you asked everyone in my life for one fact about me, they’d probably say I’m utterly obsessed with warm weather. I don’t know what it is, but I thrive in the spring and summertime. Maybe it’s because I’m a summer baby, born on a scorching hot day at the end of July? Whatever the case, I’m always using my style to share how excited I am about warm, sunny weather, no matter how much it makes me sweat.

Right now, I’m looking for flowy, lightweight styles that won’t cause me to overheat as the temperature in New York City climbs upwards to 80 degrees. With that in mind, I’ve been getting into airy tunics. Not only are they cute, but tunics often have an oversized silhouette so the fabric won’t stick to me in the event I get a little sweaty. I found a bestselling tunic on Amazon and I’m so excited to get it in at least two colors.

Get the Roselinlin Floral Print Tunic for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Roselinlin Floral Print Tunic is a shopper-approved slay. The bestselling top comes in so many shades you won’t know which one you want the most. Along with an extensive shade range, this shirt is made from soft and stretchy fabric.

The shirt has a subtle V-neck design with two buttons for extra coverage. It comes with short sleeves that fit comfortably on the arms and chic front and back pleats. Best of all? It falls lower than most blouses, perfect for shoppers who like to conceal their tummy or bottoms. The stunning bestseller comes in 44 shades. Along with a wide range of floral shades, the shirt comes in styles with polka dots and stripes. It even comes in a stunning gradient shade too.

I love that this shirt is so versatile. I tuck one side of the shirt into a pair of cut-off shorts and wear it with sandals when the wear gets a little warmer. On cooler days, I can rock it with jeans and wedges. If I’m heading into the office, I can even style it with flowy palazzo pants and a pair of heels.

The styling options are endless, and that is a huge reason Amazon shoppers are so impressed. “I love the ease of wear with this shirt. It’s pretty, fits well (I bought a M) and is very comfortable. The material is light and soft and washes well,” one five-star reviewer shared. Another customer agreed. “[It’s a] great top for the summer. [It’s] lightweight and stylish. [The] material is soft and well made,” they raved.

One reviewer couldn’t get how flattering the top is. “This blouse is beautiful. It is stitched well, not transparent, has a flattering cut, super comfy and I love it,” the reviewer said. “The two buttons are a cute accent. The material is soft and has elasticity but is nicely flowing.”

Looking to add a versatile find to your wardrobe? Snag this bestselling tunic that shoppers say is flattering and slimming.

