Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring ushers in so many fun festivities. Rooftop brunches, outdoor hikes, and backyard barbecues are a few fun activities many of Us look forward to this time of the year. Wearing selfie-worthy ensembles is an absolute must while we attend the various events on our calendars. However, underarm sweat stains are the last thing any of Us want to worry about while we’re on the go.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up flattering spring shirts and blouses that conceal sweat stains. Fashionistas who experience underarm sweat will be thrilled to check out this list of everything from blouses with lightweight fabrics to flowy tops with oversized sleeve details. Best of all? There are chic styles that can take you everywhere from the office to a Pilates studio without leaving behind a trace of sweat. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This all-black shirt has split 3/4 sleeves that fit like a cape, making it a sweaty girl essential — just $15!

2. Pretty Sleeves, Please: Free People’s Folklore Tee has such a unique design. This normal black top has exaggerated flutter sleeves with plaid and floral print for the ultimate conversation starter — just $98!

3. Aye Aye, Captain: Cap sleeves are a helpful way to prevent pit stains because there’s no fabric covering them. Spanx’s AirEssentials Cap Sleeve Tee provides a delicate take on muscle-tee trends. It features breathable fabric with 4-way stretch and sport cap sleeves — just $98!

3. Coquette Flutters: Goth meets Coquette with this dreamy black and purply lacey shirt. A plunging V-neckline gives way to lacey trim and fluttery ruffle sleeves. The back has an adjustable tie and a cute cut-out — just $59!

4. Casual Cutie: Serve laidback vibes in this versatile short-sleeve shirt. It features a unique pattern with black leaves and pinstripes — just $20!

5. Mad About Dolman Sleeves: Dolman sleeves are a cheat code for hiding underarm sweat because they provide so much space that sweat can’t cling to fabric. This silky top keeps your pits dry while delivering a luxe look for less — just $60!

6. Mesh ‘N Dots: This flowy Mango top is so airy and it has a unique abstract dot pattern — just $60!

7. Elevated Basics: Peasant sleeves are an ideal option for hiding sweat stains, too. This long-sleeve top has flattering pleats and voluminous sleeves — originally $59, now just $30!

8. Pleated Tunic: Get ready to dress this versatile top up or down. It comes with V-neck button detailing and sophisticated pleats for an elevated touch — just $28!

9. Boho Babe: If you’re a fan of flowy Boho-inspired looks, you’ll love this style. It comes with silky oversized sleeves and dreamy pleats — just $30!

10. Groovy: This Mango shirt looks like a blast from the past with this ’70s-inspired accents. The crinkly plissé texture adds a vintage love we adore — just $60!

11. Puffed Up: Mesh fabrics are a top contender for combating underarm sweat. This Barbiecore pink blouse from Free People is so lightweight and features exaggerated sleeves for additional comfort — just $160!

12. Black Out: Don’t let a fear of armpit sweat keep you away from silky fabrics. This all-black tunic has oversized sleeves so it won’t cling to your underarms and absorb sweat — just $22!

13. Tied Up: Concealing sweat isn’t all about dressy styles. Whether running errands or wrapping up a fitness class, this lululemon shirt keeps you cool. It’s made from a lightweight, slightly sheer material that’s ultra-breathable. Best of all? It has a unique tie to wrap around your waist and secure at the back — just $58!

14. Last But Not Least: This crop top has built-in sweat pads to banish armpit sweat. It’s a versatile layering tool you can mix and match with high and low pieces — just $30!