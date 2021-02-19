These $4 Under-Eye Patches Will Have You Saying Goodbye to Tired Eyes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever have someone — whether a friend, family member or total stranger — come up to you and say, “Wow, you look so tired”? We know it’s happened to Us. It’s pretty rude. First of all, maybe we are tired. So, what? It hurts even more though when we actually did get a good night’s sleep — especially when we put on concealer and were feeling confident with our look. Unfortunately, someone telling you you look tired isn’t much of a compliment.

While some opinions should be left unspoken, it’s true that we are not always happy with the state of our eye area. The delicate skin there not only ages quickly, but it puffs up and darkens, affecting our entire appearance. We definitely use eye cream and SPF to combat this, but eye patches are key for that extra boost of youth!

These newly-launched patches are made of a biocellulose material, so they’re not the thin, papery kind. They’re biodegradable too, so that’s a win for the environment! All it takes is 15 minutes to reap the benefits, though one reviewer did confirm that “more regular use recently provided a cumulative effect and improved results” for them. Good thing they come in a 6-pack!

These patches deliver three key ingredients to the under-eye area. First, they’re “soaked” with caffeine to drain puffiness and give you a revitalized, awakened smoothness. They’re also infused with one of the biggest skincare ingredients of the past year, niacinamide, to minimize dark circles. Third is everyone’s favorite hydrating ingredient, hyaluronic acid!

Consumer study results showed that after 15 minutes of wearing these patches, 95% of participants said their skin looked smoother/brighter, 90% saw dark circles and puffiness had visibly diminished and 90% said it was faster than anything else they’ve tried. Now those are some impressive numbers!

These patches are clean beauty faves. They’re free of parabens, phthalates, resorcinol, BHA, BHT and gluten. They’re cruelty-free too! Even better is that if you purchase before the end of February 22, 2021, 10% of your purchase will be donated to Black Futures Lab!

To use these patches, take one pair out of the packaging and remove the protective liners. Make sure you watch your face and your hands first, and apply on dry skin. Leave on for 15 minutes, then dispose. Don’t rinse! Take your ring finger and tap any excess serum gently into your under-eye area to help it absorb. All set! At just about $4 per pair in this pack, we have to say these new eye patches seem to be an incredible deal. Don’t sleep on these — especially if you’re having trouble sleeping!

