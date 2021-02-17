Buff Away Dull Winter Skin With These Brightening, Resurfacing Pads

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have been going through it this winter — specifically in the skin department. Many of Us have to deal with dryness and dullness in the colder months, and it’s not the cutest look. The buildup of dead skin can create an entire slew of other issues that are beyond unpleasant.

In short, our skin is in desperate need of some relief. There are plenty of serums and moisturizers that can help your skin out in the brightness department, but we’re looking to see instant results! That’s why our ears immediately perked up when we heard that shoppers saw their skin looking more radiant after trying out these skin resurfacing pads from Peace Out!

We’re aware that achieving flawless-looking skin can be a journey, but it’s only human to be impatient. Naturally, when we read the amazing reviews that shoppers are giving the One-Step Brightening Face Pads, we had to know more. Here’s the deal: These single-use pads are double-sided, and essentially act as a mini facial for your skin. First you swipe the cotton side of the pad over the skin, which is saturated with Peace Out’s 7-brightening acid complex. Then, you buff that into the skin with the yellow mesh side and let the formula soak into your pores. Together, these two steps exfoliate dead skin cells, soothe your skin and plump it up for a more refreshed and youthful glow!

Reviewers claim they noticed major differences in their skin almost immediately. Some were even able to see the dead skin and buildup on the mesh side of the pad, which is surely such a satisfying feeling! But it doesn’t stop there — brightening up the skin is just one of the benefits these pads may provide. Shoppers also realized that their dark spots started to disappear, their acne calmed down and there was a major difference in the appearance of wrinkles!

These pads are suitable for all skin types, but if you’re particularly sensitive, you’re advised to wash your face with some warm water after leaving the product on for at least 20 minutes. You can break out the pads up to two times per week, and with consistent use, there’s no telling how far you can take your skin. Brighter days are ahead!

See it: Get the Dullness One-Step Brightening Face Pads for $24, available from Peace Out!

