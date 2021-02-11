Reviewers Say This Detox Moisturizer Makes Their Skin Feel ‘New Again’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With spring cleaning coming up, we’re looking to overhaul basically everything. Out with the old, in with the new. We’ll finally donate some clothes we no longer wear and some books we’ve finished reading, we’ll sweep and mop every corner of our home and we’ll organize our lives so well, The Home Edit crew will be jealous. One of the biggest things we’re focusing on though? Revamping our skin!

Our skin is definitely looking forward to a refresh to finish off a long, cold winter and begin a blooming spring. We’ll likely need to switch up our skincare anyway due to the changing weather and more sun exposure. Even when we’re spending time inside, the blue light from our computer and phone screens could be damaging and aging. It’s time to commit to healthy, happy, youthful skin. It’s time to shop Murad!

Just as we detox our bodies with special teas and supplements, this moisturizer aims to detox the skin overnight, neutralizing the daily damage and toxins we face caused by pollutants, UV exposure and blue light exposure. It’s out to (gently) fight off uneven skin tones, dullness, fine lines and wrinkles. Any signs of premature aging better start packing now!

Hundreds of reviewers adore this moisturizer, giving it a collective 4.8 out of 5 stars, which is major. They say it leaves their skin “silky” and that their complexion “absolutely glows” in the morning. One even said it makes their skin feel like a “glowy dew drop.” Shoppers “swear by this product” and “will never stop using it.” Their skin “has never looked better” — and it “feels so much better” too, which is just as important. They’re reporting that when you use this night cream, “you will wake up feeling like your skin is new again”!

This dreamy detox moisturizer is packed with powerful, nourishing, botanical ingredients to keep your complexion youthful and radiant. Marrubium plant stem cells are there to fight toxins and protect skin, while a sunflower, cucumber and barley blend targets dehydration and unevenness. There’s also a healthy dose of vitamin C, a favorite for brightening up skin!

This moisturizer is made for normal, dry, combination or even sensitive skin. It has zero parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten or animal-derived ingredients, and you just need to use it once per day. At the end of your p.m. skincare routine, simply massage this moisturizer over your face, neck and chest. Reviewers say it “doesn’t feel too heavy,” even on “very oily and acne-prone skin,” so don’t fret on that. Just enjoy the feeling and thought of setting your skin up for success!

