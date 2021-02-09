This Smoothing Liquid Primer May ‘Turn Back the Clock’ on Aging Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So many makeup lovers out there share the same sentiment when it comes to primer. They’ve yet to find one they feel really makes a difference in their skin and beauty routine, and they’ve come to the conclusion that it’s simply a scam — a waste of money. Sure, primers can be a little complicated. It’s hard to figure out what’s going wrong and what’s going right. Sometimes it comes down to ingredients or texture, or maybe even your own skin type or the type of makeup you’re using!

This REN primer is completely changing the game. First, it’s a liquid formula, which is different than most primers we’ve tried. Second, the results have been mind-blowing. Reviewers are calling it “a good way of turning back the clock without any surgery,” which is already something we wouldn’t normally expect out of a primer!

Get the Perfect Canvas Clean Primer for just $45 at REN Skincare with free shipping!

Reviewers weren’t done complimenting this vegan, silicone-free primer there. They’re saying it’s “a dream to use” and that blending their foundation on top of it is “effortless.” They do say it’s “great with or without makeup” too for those days when you’re keeping things more natural. They love its “gorgeous, lightweight formula” and the fact that it “evens out [their] complexion perfectly” — and without irritation. A win for sensitive skin!

When tested by dermatologists, applying this cruelty-free primer resulted in smoother skin on 77% of the women being tested…after only 15 minutes. 15 minutes! After 28 days, 100% of the women showed smoother skin. The formula is packed with amazing, “skin-boosting” ingredients after all, such as blue algae to balance good bacteria, probiotics for hydrated, protected skin and alpha-glucans for skin health!

This primer is a fabulous product if you’re looking to minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines. Along with longer term effects, it “creates the perfect base for long-lasting makeup” on the day to day. And if your skin is looking and feeling dull and tired? Prepare for it to be awakened! Gently and effectively, of course.

You’ll want to apply this primer in the morning after you seal in your a.m. skincare routine with moisturizer and SPF. Just squeeze a few drops onto your fingers and apply to your entire face, patting it in until it’s fully absorbed. Then you can follow up with your makeup — or simply let your natural skin live its best life. One reviewer said that every time they apply it, they feel like a “professional skincare expert” is tending to their skin. We need to get in on that!

