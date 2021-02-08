Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Life with wavy, curly or coily hair can be a little complicated. Achieving precise definition, preventing frizz and finding products that are actually made for your exact hair type all seem close to impossible at times. It feels like the only way you can get the look you want is by spending thousands on repeat salon visits every year. No, thank you! A more affordable, easier, time-saving, at-home solution is more up our alley. But does it really exist?

It’s about time we introduced you to Living Proof’s new Curl Collection. These products are already top sellers thanks to their innovative formulas. This collection features both in-shower and post-shower products, and they’re all powered by the brand’s proprietary Healthy Curl Complex!

The Healthy Curl Complex was not just a half-baked idea rushed out of the lab. It only came to life after 230 formulas, 650 curl tests and 10,000 development hours. The result of all of this work? Living Proof claims that your curls could become three times stronger after just one use of the line’s shampoo and conditioner — and that’s without adding in the other leave-in products you can apply afterward for even more amazing results!

The Curl Collection was create to do it all: offer frizz protection, enhance definition, separate curls, hydrate locks and create a smooth, shiny shield for otherwise frail and breaking strands. Not sure where to start? Not to worry, as Living Proof has a Curl quiz that will recommend you products based on you hair type and hair goals! I have medium-thick, wavy hair and took the (super short and quick) quiz, and was recommended the Curl Shampoo, Curl Conditioner, Curl Definer and Curl Moisturizing Shine Oil.

Overall, there are seven individual products available in this line, coming in both full and travel sizes. There are also three travel-sized kits for wavy, curly or coily hair, all featuring the shampoo and conditioner, plus either the Enhancer, Definer or Elongator. Psst — these kits are actually on sale for $20 off and make for great gifts (especially for yourself)!

Each product in this collection is free of parabens, phthalates and silicones, and everything is safe for chemically-treated and/or colored hair. Everything is also cruelty-free, which always gains points with Us. Ready to dive deeper into these innovative products and — more importantly — see what effect they can have on your hair? We know we don’t want to wait any longer. Let’s shop!

