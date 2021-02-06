Say Goodbye to Crow’s Feet With This Eye Lifting Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: We wish that our skin would stay as youthful and radiant as it was during our twenties — but eventually, time will catch up to all of Us. One of the first areas of skin where we commonly see signs of aging is around the eyes. That’s because the skin in that region is incredibly sensitive, so it’s not entirely surprising that fine lines and wrinkles form there faster than we would like!

Even if wrinkles have spared you for now, the area is still super prone to puffiness, dark circles and dullness. That’s why skincare that’s specifically formulated for the under-eye area is very much on our radar. When we noticed this eye lifting serum from REN Skincare racking up rave reviews, we needed to get the scoop immediately!

As it turns out, this treatment has been a saving grace for many shoppers that are frustrated with the fine lines and wrinkles encompassing the under-eye area. Since this specific product references an “eye lift,” we wondered if it could truly deliver comparable results to a professional eye treatment. And while it’s thankfully not exactly like going under the knife, tons of customers reported that their eye wrinkles (and specifically crow’s feet) have significantly decreased in appearance!

What this product does is tighten up the skin around the eyes and create a lifting effect by using phycocolloids, which are found in microalgae. That firming effect that this ingredient has can quickly smooth out wrinkles, but this serum takes it to the next level with other key components.

The serum also contains sodium hyaluronate, which not only triumphs in the minimizing of fine lines and wrinkles, but also hydrates this ultra-sensitive area of the skin. Keeping the under-eye area hydrated doesn’t just assist in combatting wrinkles — it helps you banish under-eye bags, puffiness and dark circles that can pop up all too often. Even if the signs of aging haven’t visited your skin just yet (lucky!), you can use this serum to potentially provide your face with a vibrant appearance — and prevent wrinkles from developing faster than they should!

