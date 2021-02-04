Make Dark Circles a Problem of the Past With This Vegan Sleep Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some skin issues are easy to get rid of. When you see a pimple pop up every now and then, you can use overnight spot treatments and they’ll disappear in a matter of days. But dark circles, though? That’s a different (and much more stubborn) story.

Some of Us wake with dark circles when we don’t get a proper night’s rest or stay up too late the night prior. Others have more persistent dark circles that are always present in the morning. In both cases, dark circles are seriously hard to cover up. It would just be so much easier if we didn’t have to deal with them, wouldn’t it? Well, we found a nighttime product that may help! This sleeping mask from Klorane can help your dark circles noticeably diminish, make your eyes look less puffy and give you a fresh-faced complexion from the moment your alarm clock starts ringing!

This vegan mask is made with all-natural ingredients and will help hydrate your skin while you sleep. The cause of dark circles is mysterious to some, so allow Us to enlighten you. In some instances, dark circles are simply genetic. There’s a particular type of hyperpigmentation that occurs in the sensitive under-eye area that can cause dark circles to run in the family. However, what more commonly causes dark circles to appear more prominently is sleep depravation and dehydration.

What this particular mask does is start to restore the skin in your sleep so these dark circles are less visible. It will provide you with eight full hours of continuous hydration to nourish the skin, and its effects are boosted with the help of plant-derived hyaluronic acid which can plump your pout and make your face look extra supple.

All you have to do is apply a fairly generous layer onto your skin and neck before you go to bed, and you may wake up in the morning with a smooth and vibrant complexion! This mask also helps with eye puffiness — which tends to make dark circles look worse — and overall dullness that your skin might experience throughout the day. It’s a powerful and restorative mask that so many shoppers claim has significantly helped them to feel more confident in their skin! We have yet to see a single negative review regarding this product, so it’s definitely worth a shot!

