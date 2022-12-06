Cancel OK
Dry Skin? These 15 Mega-Moisturizing Products Are Still on Sale

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended
Skincare on sale. Amazon

If you’re kicking yourself with regret over not taking full advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we promise there are still deals out there for you! Many people are especially searching for dry skin fixes right now, as it’s right around this time of year that the weather really starts delving into a wintry mood.

Luckily, these 15 dry skin saviors below are still on sale. We have products for your entire skincare routine, from your first-step cleanser to your last-step sleeping mask. Supplements too! Shop below!

Curél Makeup Cleansing Oil

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-curel-cleansing-oil
Amazon

A perfect first step, featuring ceramides so it can cleanse without stripping your moisture barrier!

Was $20On Sale: $12You Save 40%
See it!

Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body & Face Cleanser

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-eucerin-cleanser
Amazon

The key to caring for dry, sensitive skin is often going soap-free!

Was $11On Sale: $10You Save 9%
See it!

Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-haruharu-toner
Amazon

Adding a toner after your cleanse is such an important step for extra hydration!

Was $33On Sale: $21You Save 36%
See it!

Dr. Ceuracle Vegan Kombucha Cream Essence

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-dr-ceuracle-essence
Amazon

Splash on this detoxifying essence between your toner and serums or sheet masks!

Was $32On Sale: $28You Save 13%
See it!

I Dew Care Let’s Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Pack

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-i-dew-care-sheet-masks
Amazon

An excellent holiday gift…for yourself!

Was $27On Sale: $21You Save 22%
See it!

Pacifica Beauty Vegan Collagen Complex Serum

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-pacifica-serum
Amazon

A dewy skin essential!

Was $22On Sale: $20You Save 9%
See it!

Proot Ginseng Radiance Serum

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-proot-serum
Amazon

Made with ginseng — an anti-aging powerhouse!

Was $25On Sale: $17You Save 32%
See it!

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-tatcha-cream
Amazon

A luxury beauty pick we’ll always recommend — especially while it’s on sale!

Was $69On Sale: $55You Save 20%
See it!

Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-vital-proteins-collagen
Amazon

Also great for your hair and nails!

Was $30On Sale: $15You Save 50%
See it!

Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-era-organics-scrub
Amazon

Slough away dry skin while ingredients like Manuka honey majorly hydrate!

Was $20On Sale: $17You Save 15%
See it!

FaceTory Moon Velvet Sleeping Mask

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-facetory-sleeping-mask
Amazon

For the best beauty sleep ever!

Was $18On Sale: $16You Save 11%
See it!

COSRX Oil-Free Ultra-Moisturizing Lotion

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-cosrx-lotion
Amazon

A great pick for combination skin!

Was $25On Sale: $13You Save 48%
See it!

She Loves 2-Pc Moist Lip Mask

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-she-loves-lip-masks
Amazon

Don’t forget about your lips! This two-pack comes with one honey version and one sakura version!

Was $19On Sale: $10You Save 47%
See it!

OLLY Ultra Skin

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-olly-gummies
Amazon

These softgels may hydrate, firm and reduce the appearance of wrinkles on skin!

Was $20On Sale: $10You Save 50%
See it!

Burt’s Bees Facial Oil

dry-skin-cyber-deals-extended-burts-bees-oil
Amazon

For all-day or all-night hydration!

Was $20On Sale: $17You Save 15%
See it!

