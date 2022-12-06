Dry Skin? These 15 Mega-Moisturizing Products Are Still on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.
If you’re kicking yourself with regret over not taking full advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we promise there are still deals out there for you! Many people are especially searching for dry skin fixes right now, as it’s right around this time of year that the weather really starts delving into a wintry mood.
Luckily, these 15 dry skin saviors below are still on sale. We have products for your entire skincare routine, from your first-step cleanser to your last-step sleeping mask. Supplements too! Shop below!
Curél Makeup Cleansing Oil
A perfect first step, featuring ceramides so it can cleanse without stripping your moisture barrier!
Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body & Face Cleanser
The key to caring for dry, sensitive skin is often going soap-free!
Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner
Adding a toner after your cleanse is such an important step for extra hydration!
Dr. Ceuracle Vegan Kombucha Cream Essence
Splash on this detoxifying essence between your toner and serums or sheet masks!
I Dew Care Let’s Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Pack
An excellent holiday gift…for yourself!
Pacifica Beauty Vegan Collagen Complex Serum
A dewy skin essential!
Proot Ginseng Radiance Serum
Made with ginseng — an anti-aging powerhouse!
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
A luxury beauty pick we’ll always recommend — especially while it’s on sale!
Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies
Also great for your hair and nails!
Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator
Slough away dry skin while ingredients like Manuka honey majorly hydrate!
FaceTory Moon Velvet Sleeping Mask
For the best beauty sleep ever!
COSRX Oil-Free Ultra-Moisturizing Lotion
A great pick for combination skin!
She Loves 2-Pc Moist Lip Mask
Don’t forget about your lips! This two-pack comes with one honey version and one sakura version!
OLLY Ultra Skin
These softgels may hydrate, firm and reduce the appearance of wrinkles on skin!
Burt’s Bees Facial Oil
For all-day or all-night hydration!
