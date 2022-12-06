Dry Skin? These 15 Mega-Moisturizing Products Are Still on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

If you’re kicking yourself with regret over not taking full advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we promise there are still deals out there for you! Many people are especially searching for dry skin fixes right now, as it’s right around this time of year that the weather really starts delving into a wintry mood.

Luckily, these 15 dry skin saviors below are still on sale. We have products for your entire skincare routine, from your first-step cleanser to your last-step sleeping mask. Supplements too! Shop below!

Curél Makeup Cleansing Oil

A perfect first step, featuring ceramides so it can cleanse without stripping your moisture barrier!

Was $20 On Sale: $12 You Save 40% See it!

Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body & Face Cleanser

The key to caring for dry, sensitive skin is often going soap-free!

Was $11 On Sale: $10 You Save 9% See it!

Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner

Adding a toner after your cleanse is such an important step for extra hydration!

Was $33 On Sale: $21 You Save 36% See it!

Dr. Ceuracle Vegan Kombucha Cream Essence

Splash on this detoxifying essence between your toner and serums or sheet masks!

Was $32 On Sale: $28 You Save 13% See it!

I Dew Care Let’s Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Pack

An excellent holiday gift…for yourself!

Was $27 On Sale: $21 You Save 22% See it!

Pacifica Beauty Vegan Collagen Complex Serum

A dewy skin essential!

Was $22 On Sale: $20 You Save 9% See it!

Proot Ginseng Radiance Serum

Made with ginseng — an anti-aging powerhouse!

Was $25 On Sale: $17 You Save 32% See it!

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

A luxury beauty pick we’ll always recommend — especially while it’s on sale!

Was $69 On Sale: $55 You Save 20% See it!

Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies

Also great for your hair and nails!

Was $30 On Sale: $15 You Save 50% See it!

Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator

Slough away dry skin while ingredients like Manuka honey majorly hydrate!

Was $20 On Sale: $17 You Save 15% See it!

FaceTory Moon Velvet Sleeping Mask

For the best beauty sleep ever!

Was $18 On Sale: $16 You Save 11% See it!

COSRX Oil-Free Ultra-Moisturizing Lotion

A great pick for combination skin!

Was $25 On Sale: $13 You Save 48% See it!

She Loves 2-Pc Moist Lip Mask

Don’t forget about your lips! This two-pack comes with one honey version and one sakura version!

Was $19 On Sale: $10 You Save 47% See it!

OLLY Ultra Skin

These softgels may hydrate, firm and reduce the appearance of wrinkles on skin!

Was $20 On Sale: $10 You Save 50% See it!

Burt’s Bees Facial Oil

For all-day or all-night hydration!

Was $20 On Sale: $17 You Save 15% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more skincare at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds below:

