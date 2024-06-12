Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If putting on mascara isn’t your favorite part of your makeup routine, it’s time to switch it up. There are plenty of mascaras out there that “do the job”, so to speak, but there are a few we’ve tried that blow every other mascara out of the water. Seriously!

And no, they aren’t $50 bucks a pop. There are some shockingly affordable mascaras that probably should be in the $50 range . . . oh well! No complaints here. We gathered seven mascaras that not only define your lashes, but bolden, lengthen and thicken them to the point where they look false.

Read on to see our favorites — starting at $10!

Benefit They’re Real Black Mascara

Trust Us — this one is worth the splurge. You only need one coat to make fine, curly, short or thick lashes look twice as long and volumized. Beware though . . . you’ll have to constantly remind people your lashes are real!

Get the Benefit They’re Real Black Mascara for $29 on Amazon!

L’Oreal Voluminous Panorama Mascara

Chances are you’ve tried L’Oreal’s Lash Paradise, but you probably haven’t tried this long-wear formula that’s washable, smudge-resistant and flake-resistant. It’s suitable for sensitive eyes, too!

Get the L’Oreal Voluminous Panorama Mascara for $13 (originally $16) on Amazon!

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Mascara

Calling all the blonde eyelash gals out there! Brown mascara adds a natural lift to your lashes without looking overdone — this keratin-infused brown mascara nourishes and strengthens while it lengthens!

Get the Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Mascara for $10 (originally $12) on Amazon!

Rinna Beauty Lash Out Mascara

Biotin, vitamin E and coconut oil are just a few of the superstar ingredients in this jet black formula. And since it’s designed by actress Lisa Rinna, you’re guaranteed to look gala-ready!

Get the Rinna Beauty Lash Out Mascara for $20 on Amazon!

Rituel de Fille Levitation Lash Mascara

Look no further for a mascara that volumizes, separates the lashes, hydrates and boosts length all in one. A single coat is all you need for the day-to-day, but if you’re going for an intense effect, add one more!

Get the Rituel de Fille Levitation Lash Mascara for $28 at Revolve!

Westmore Beauty Bold & Beautiful Mascara

Hey there, drama queen! The patented brush has grooves and tapered end grabs to coat each lash and stretch its volume, resulting in a bold, dramatic look wherever you go. You’ll want to wear it every day!

Get the Westmore Beauty Bold & Beautiful Mascara for $27 on Amazon!

L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara

“Up to 36 hours of wear” is a bold claim, but this mascara actually follows through! It’s washable, easy to layer, noticeably volumizes lashes and doesn’t require scrubbing (and more scrubbing) to remove. 10/10!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara for $12 (originally $15) on Amazon!