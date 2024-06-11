Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gone are the days when “going to the hair salon” meant getting a little trim. Nowadays, everybody seems to be adding Brazilian blowouts, scalp detox treatments, deep conditioning . . . the list goes on.

One treatment that’s gained popularity in recent years is the keratin treatment — and unlike other treatments that remain controversial, keratin treatments get pretty solid reviews across the board! Keratin treatments smooth hair cuticles, reduce frizz, boost shine and strengthen bonds for a silky, radiant finish.

The only so-called “issue” with keratin treatments is the price. A single treatment will set you back a few hundred dollars at least, and that doesn’t include the upkeep! The treatments only last for about three months, so you’re looking at a quadruple-digit year . . . and that’s just for keratin!

Get the IGK Good Behavior Smoothing Spray for $16 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you want a keratin treatment but don’t want to sacrifice your livelihood, this at-home spray gives you all the nourishing, strengthening and smoothing benefits without the hefty price tag. The keratin-like spray contains spirulina protein and bonding polymers to mimic the heat-activated shine following keratin treatments, making hair frizz-free and glassy.

The spray also protects against humidity, heat up to 450 degrees and UV damage. And if you’ve heard that keratin treatments can disrupt natural curl patterns, that may be the case — but not with this alternative! This formula is designed for straight, wavy, curly, coiled and extra-coiled hair alike.

Plus, it couldn’t be easier to incorporate this spray into your routine. Simply divide your hair into sections, mist the spray from root to tip and comb through. That’s all! For 24 hours, you’ll have an ultra-smooth, salon-looking blowout that turns heads wherever you go.

Plus, this formula is made without animal products, so you can feel good about what you’re using on your hair! And at only $16, you can send your hair on this healthy, happy retreat every wash day. If you prefer to take the spray on a trial run first, there are two different sizes to choose from — regardless of which size you choose, just know that you’ll be hooked (and probably end up buying the larger one anyway!).

According to reviewers, this “hair magic” is the “best spray on the market”, taming even the frizziest hair in humid and damp climates. It’s a yes for Us!

