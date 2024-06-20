Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Can’t get enough of Margaret Josephs’ season 14 looks? We can’t either! Whether she’s sporting espadrille sandals and dangle earrings or flowy pants and a sheer top, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star just doesn’t miss when it comes to fashion. Like a lot of people, we’re obsessed!
That said, Josephs’ budget is a little different from ours . . . if we had to guess, we’d say she has a bit more of Saks Fifth Avenue cash to spend than we do. If you’re like Us and love the all-designer outfits but not the all-designer price tags, stay tuned — you can still get her high-fashion looks with Clutch!
Clutch makes it easy to find your favorite TV stars’ exact designer outfits as well as lookalike alternatives that don’t break the bank. From her first confessional look to the emotional episode four sit-down look, here are four iconic Josephs styles that will have you looking and feeling like a million bucks — literally.
First Confessional
Barbie, who? We’re pretty sure the doll herself would approve of this romantic pink getup! Josephs’ bodycon dress and Gucci heels were coupled with dainty yet bold dangle earrings that happen to be just $21! We can’t think of a better way to start out the season.
Dress:
- Boohoo Lace Rhinestone Dress — originally $58, now $35!
- Olina Lace Midi Dress — originally $149, now $99!
- Sau Lee Renee Dress — originally $495, now $302!
- Bardot Hadley Midi Lace Dress — $139!
Shoes:
- Out Season Betty — originally $895, now $448!
- Larroude Dolly Crystal Platform — originally $375, now $263!
- Aquazzura Sundance Plateau Sandals — $950!
- Aquazzura Sinner Plateau Sandals — originally $950, now $665!
Earrings:
- Petit Moments Daisy Shimmer Earrings — originally $35, now $21!
- Jennifer Behr Mirabelle Earrings — $250!
- Shashi Bianca Bow Earrings — $88!
- Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings — $110!
Annual Envy Fashion Show
Josephs combined the 3D floral, mullet skirt and two-piece outfit trends into one epic ensemble that made her the star of Melissa Gorga’s annual Envy fashion show -– in our minds. Her top had a slightly vintage flair, especially worn with a high-low hemline skirt. Green accents were icing on the fashion cake!
Top:
- Cynthia Rowley Organza Flower Bandeau Top — $275!
- Lamarque Ruana Tulle Top — originally $275, now $155!
- Bardot Fleurette Bustier — $119!
- Cynthia Rowley Cupid’s Bow Tie Bandeau — $325!
Skirt:
- Cynthia Rowley Livia Satin Skirt — $245!
- BZB Maci Skirt — $40!
- Rails Maya Midi Skirt — $188!
- Modern Citizen Runa Tiered Maxi Skirt — $138!
Shoes:
- Gianvito Rossi Jaipur Gemstone Pumps — originally $1,175, now $705!
- Yoox Islo Isabella Lorusso Pumps — originally $280, now $77!
- Elisabet Tang Pointed Toe Stilettos — $47!
Earrings:
- Nectar Nectar New York Gemstone Tassel Earrings — $140!
- Firefly Imports Hanging Tassel Earrings — $16!
- Lulus Arriba Emerald Green Earrings — $12!
Jenn’s Surprise Birthday Party
Jumpsuits are totally in right now, but scarf-print jumpsuits? That’s a whole new echelon of trendy. Josephs stunned while she helped stage a surprise for Jenn, rocking a jumpsuit and espadrille heels. No drama for Margaret — just a luxe-looking one-piece outfit!
Jumpsuit:
- Sandro Jumpsuit — originally $565, now $321!
- Fashion Nova Aruba Sun Jumpsuit — originally $50, now $30!
- Mango Bow Printed Shirt — $46!
- Mango Printed Lyocell Pants — $90!
- Nasty Gal Paisley Devore Angle Sleeve Jumpsuit — originally $150, now $75!
Shoes:
- Casadei Formentera Platform Wedges — originally $780, now $468!
- Nine West Slip-On Wedge Sandals — $89!
- Schutz Kareena Woven Platform — $178!
- Marc Fisher Chess Espadrille Platform Sandal — $150!
Vulnerable Episode 4 Confessional
In this emotional episode, Josephs opens up about the grieving process following her ex-husband’s passing; she does so while looking sophisticated, chic and elegant, wearing a sheer top, trouser pants and simple black platform sandals. We can’t get over the puffy lantern sleeves!
Top:
- Antonio Melani Priscila Organza Long-Sleeve Top — $149!
- TWP Embellished Trim Silk Blouse — originally $695, now $250!
- Helmut Lang Poplin Tux Shirt — $375!
Pants:
- Elisabetta Franchi Crepe Straight-Leg Trousers — originally $450, now $274!
- Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant — $218!
- Norma Kamali Boot Pant — $110!
- Mango Straight Knitted Pants — $50!
Shoes:
- House of Harlow x Revolve Jin Platform — $188!
- Steve Madden Lourdes Black Patent — $110!
- Saint Laurent Jodie 95 Leather Platform Sandals — $1,150!
