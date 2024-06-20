Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Can’t get enough of Margaret Josephs’ season 14 looks? We can’t either! Whether she’s sporting espadrille sandals and dangle earrings or flowy pants and a sheer top, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star just doesn’t miss when it comes to fashion. Like a lot of people, we’re obsessed!

That said, Josephs’ budget is a little different from ours . . . if we had to guess, we’d say she has a bit more of Saks Fifth Avenue cash to spend than we do. If you’re like Us and love the all-designer outfits but not the all-designer price tags, stay tuned — you can still get her high-fashion looks with Clutch!

Clutch makes it easy to find your favorite TV stars’ exact designer outfits as well as lookalike alternatives that don’t break the bank. From her first confessional look to the emotional episode four sit-down look, here are four iconic Josephs styles that will have you looking and feeling like a million bucks — literally.

First Confessional

Barbie, who? We’re pretty sure the doll herself would approve of this romantic pink getup! Josephs’ bodycon dress and Gucci heels were coupled with dainty yet bold dangle earrings that happen to be just $21! We can’t think of a better way to start out the season.

Dress:

Shoes:

Earrings:

Annual Envy Fashion Show

Josephs combined the 3D floral, mullet skirt and two-piece outfit trends into one epic ensemble that made her the star of Melissa Gorga’s annual Envy fashion show -– in our minds. Her top had a slightly vintage flair, especially worn with a high-low hemline skirt. Green accents were icing on the fashion cake!

Top:

Skirt:

Shoes:

Earrings:

Jenn’s Surprise Birthday Party

Jumpsuits are totally in right now, but scarf-print jumpsuits? That’s a whole new echelon of trendy. Josephs stunned while she helped stage a surprise for Jenn, rocking a jumpsuit and espadrille heels. No drama for Margaret — just a luxe-looking one-piece outfit!

Jumpsuit:

Shoes:

Vulnerable Episode 4 Confessional

In this emotional episode, Josephs opens up about the grieving process following her ex-husband’s passing; she does so while looking sophisticated, chic and elegant, wearing a sheer top, trouser pants and simple black platform sandals. We can’t get over the puffy lantern sleeves!

Top:

Pants:

Shoes:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for more options? Shop on Clutch!