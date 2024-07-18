Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As you may already know, Amazon Prime Day is officially over. But we’re still looking for deals! Yep, the two-day sale has come to an end, but some deals are still active. If you’re hunting for anything beauty-related, you’re probably on the lookout for Dyson. Luckily, the Dyson Airstrait Straightener still has its Prime Day price!

If you’ve been pining for this straightener, now is your chance to get it while it’s 20% off. Join the ranks of stars like Selena Gomez and SZA, whose hairstylists have used the tool on their locks. Marissa Morino shared in an Instagram post that she used the Airstrait for The Only Murders in the Building actress’ hair at the 2024 Golden Globes. Meanwhile, Devante Turnbull shared in an Instagram post that he used the straightener to give the SOS singer a sleek straight hair look. Turnbull says in the post, “To prep the hair, I used the Dyson Airstrait Straightener at 285°F to dry and stretch the hair.”

Get the Dyson Airstrait Straightener (originally $500) on sale for just $399 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Dyson Airstraight Straightener can help dry and straighten your hair at the same time. Say you’re running late but want to wear your hair sleek for the day. This straightener will help you with that. If you want to look like you’re in the ’90s, you can also achieve a blowout look with this tool. If you’re a big fan of Friends, Dyson notes how you can style your hair into a “The Rachel”-inspired look. All you have to do is pin and roll for lift and volume.

The Airstrait has received hundreds of five-star reviews. A five-star reviewer with very thick, frizzy and curly hair raves that this “cuts my styling time in half and the [Airstrait] doesn’t damage the way my super-hot hair dryer and flat iron do.” Another customer shares that it’s a “game changer” and said their hairstylist recommended it to them. They continued: “I use it on my wet product-filled hair and, in two to three passes with tension, a section is done.”

Make sure to grab this Airstrait straightener while it’s still on sale for a limited time.

