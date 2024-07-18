Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Seeing that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially here, it’s got me thinking about the beauty products I’ve truly and deeply fallen in love with over the years. I mean, that’s what an anniversary is about anyway, isn’t it? One that comes to mind when daydreaming about favorites that have changed my life is the facial toning device that celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson are both crazy about too.

The NuFace Facial Toner truly had me from hello, or at least from seeing the face-chiseling results it gave me. I was first put onto it after seeing an article about how celebrities and supermodels like Miranda Kerr and Gigi Hadid use it to keep their faces snatched. And since an anniversary is about sharing the love, Nordstrom put the starter kit on sale for 34% off so you can look like your best self too and save some extra cash while doing so.

Get the NuFace Mini+ Smart On-the-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit (Originally $250) on sale for just $165 at Nordstrom!

Way less invasive than an actual facelift, the NuFace device uses microcurrent technology to lift, tone and contour any desired area of your face. It has an app that you download, which will give you custom treatments, such as the skin-tightening model, which smooths wrinkles and plumps the skin. It also comes with their Aqua Gel Applicator, which helps to further the benefits of it.

For me, I have a round “baby face.” Cashiers at the grocery store have told me I’ll “always get carded” because of it. While this may not be the worst problem in the world, I still want a snatched face like the likes of supermodels like Bella Hadid, who also uses the device. After just one use, I could see my cheekbones looking more contoured, my double chin looking more toned and my eyes looking more lifted as well. Continuing the use has only furthered the benefits and has kept my face looking sculpted.

To use, you first must cleanse the skin and apply a few drops of the gel applicator over the desired areas you want toned. Then you simply press the on button and glide the device over the areas you want to see lifted. The brand recommends you use it for two to three days a week for 15 minutes to be able to experience the full benefits.

If there’s anything I love more than the actual NuFace device, it’s shouting from the rooftops when I see it on major sale. So let me get my megaphone when I say that it’s now down from $250 to just $165 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. And for those who don’t want to do the math, that’s a savings of $85 that you get to keep in your pocket to spend on more good beauty deals during the sale. But hurry! The markdown will only last from now until August 4, and only while they’re still in stock!

See it: Get the NuFace Mini+ Smart On-the-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit (Originally $250) on sale for just $165 at Nordstrom!