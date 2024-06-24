Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s one thing we plan to do this summer it’s show a little skin. Rocking colorful one-piece swimsuits to the beach and turning heads in off-the-shoulder blouses all provide opportunities to show off. Most summer essentials call for skin-bearing pieces to help beat the high temperatures and overwhelming humidity. Since we’ll be putting our skin on display this summer, it’s important that we stay hydrated with nourishing creams and firming lotions.

This Nativa Spa Quinoa Firming Body Lotion is a skincare essential that’s perfect for summer. This creamy lotion is enriched with concentrated quinoa oil, which just so happens to be rich in Omegas 3, 6 and 9. In case you were wondering, omegas ICYMI: omegas help the skin retain water and soothe irritated skin. They also boost elasticity to prevent wrinkles, which is a huge draw for shoppers on the hunt for an anti-aging moisturizer.

Not only does this lotion firm skin, but it improves the skin barrier and smooths skin texture. Plus, Nativa Spa found that users saw an increase in firmness and elasticity within four weeks. You don’t have to worry about working up a sweat trying to rub it in either. It’s fast absorbing and practically melts into your skin to deliver a healthy glow.

It has a nice scent that’s very summer-friendly. It’s warm and floral with notes of sweetness. Beautiful peony and comforting vanilla are two notes that make the most noticeable impact. This nourishing lotion is good for the environment too. The bottle is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic and comes with a functional pump to avoid spills.

So, if you want to rock hydrated, fim skin this summer, these firming lotion from Nativa Spa can deliver the best of both worlds.

