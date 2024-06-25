Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Retinol may be the gold standard when it comes to anti-aging, but it also gets a bad rap for causing irritation. Use too strong of a retinoid and your skin can get red, dry and flakey virtually overnight. Those with sensitive and dry skin have the toughest time finding retinol options that are mild enough for their skin types — so much so that many people just bypass the ingredient completely.

I’m here to tell you that you don’t need to give up on retinol! There are plenty of gentle options that won’t leave you with the retinol uglies — you just have to know where to find them. Luckily, Amazon has one cream in particular that almost 40,000 shoppers swear by, and it happens to be under $20.

The LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream sets itself apart from other potent formulas because of its all-natural makeup. The comprehensible ingredient list is full of familiar elements, like aloe, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, shea butter and jojoba oil, all of which hold serious nourishing capabilities to counteract the powerful effects of retinol and keep your skin soft, supple and balanced.

Even with these mega hydrators, the retinol is still able to penetrate deep into your skin and reverse the clock to help minimize dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet and more. See, rather than this being a retinol serum, the cream provides extra cushion to moisturize your skin. Some reviewers have compared the plush texture to “whipped velvet” (and also say your face is left feeling like that, too!).

“The older I get- the drier my skin seems to get. I read about this brand from a blog I follow. So I checked the reviews – and decided to try it. To say that I am blown away would be an understatement,” one happy shopper writes. “I simply cannot express how pleased I am after literally just three uses. Normally, my skin is so dry that nothing seems to help, but this. THIS! It makes my skin feel great, and it even looks great! It’s not greasy, but it moisturizes. The texture feels like whipped velvet!! It is so luxurious and feels amazing on my skin. My skin feels hydrated and normal. I feel like shouting from the rooftops how amazing this stuff is!”

If you’ve struggled to find an effective retinol product that helps diminish fine lines without causing irritation, the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream could be exactly what you’re looking for. When over 40,000 people rave about it, there’s really nothing to lose!

