There’s a major debate going on about eye creams and whether or not they’re actually a necessity in your skincare routine. What isn’t debatable, though, is the need for sunscreen on your delicate eye area. The skin around your eyes is the thinnest on your entire body, and it’s so easy to forget to apply SPF on your eyelids (I’m guilty of it!). It doesn’t help that many face sunscreens can be irritating, especially when you sweat and it starts melting into your eyes.

One way to ensure you’re adequately protecting your eyes from the sun is by incorporating an SPF eye cream — and Supergoop! makes one of the best. The Bright Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40 was specially formulated for the eye area, and beyond offering UV protection, it’s also packed with a slew of other ingredients that will help perk up your eyes so you look refreshed and well-rested.

Get the Supergoop! Bright Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40 for $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Isn’t it so annoying waking up with puffy eye bags? Supergoop’s supercharged formula can diminish the look of inflammation and dark circles thanks to a potent mix of caffeine — which, much like your morning coffee, perks up your skin — probiotics to nourish the area and ward off crow’s feet and green tea extract to protect against oxidative damage that speeds up the signs of aging.

Of course, the star ingredient in this eye cream is the zinc oxide, a trusted mineral SPF that shields your skin from the sun’s rays. In the morning, all you have to do is pat on a pea-sized amount along your orbital bone for an instant wake-up. If the name of the eye cream is any indication, you’ll appear bright-eyed from the moment it sinks in and can go about your day knowing your peepers are guarded against the sun.

Before the eye cream naysayers try to convince you otherwise, over 1,500 Amazon shoppers absolutely rave about this skincare hybrid and mention how it has completely changed their routine for the better. “Love love love this product. Supergoop is legit but this product is next level,” one happy customer says. “Love the reflective quality and it’s a great ad an under eye prep for makeup. Helps decrease lines in your under eye concealer and makes you look awake and refreshed — which I am not as a mom of a toddler, so you know it’s good.”

So while some people may say that eye cream is excessive, if this helps you to remember to wear SPF, everyone else can buzz off! There’s nothing cooler than sun protection, and your eyes will thank you years from now.

