This Luxurious Face Cleanser Is an Absolute Game-Changer

How many face cleansers have you tried over the course of your life? If you’ve never quite found your holy grail cleanser just yet, we have a suggestion that might very well take the cake. You’ve likely heard of La Mer and the brand’s wondrously luxurious moisturizer. One of the brand’s best cleansers may be a bit pricey, but it’s absolutely to die for.

Head over to Blue Mercury to get the La Mer The Cleansing Foam for just $105, and it’ll be the last cleanser you’ll need to buy for some time. This delicate foam is all about purifying and revitalizing your skin. It gently removes all the excess oil and dirt as you massage it into your skin while remineralizing and energizing your face to make it brighter and healthier.

Get the La Mer The Cleansing Foam for just $105 at Blue Mercury!

This cleanser is formulated with miracle broth, deconstructed waters, and tourmaline. It’s paraben-free, phthalate free, and sulfate free with plenty of skin-loving minerals inside. While it’s packed with exotic ingredients, however, you use it just like you would any normal cleanser, but you’ll feel positively luxe when this cleanser glides across your skin.

Thinking about trying La Mer starting with this cleansing foam? It’s a great idea, and your skin will feel squeaky clean going forward. Check it out at Blue Mercury and see how it can change up your skin routine.

