Every time we look at Cate Blanchett, it seems like she ages backwards. The 55-year-old actress, who was the face of SK-II for 15 years, shares that the secret to her youthful and radiant skin is a specific toner that shoppers say is “worth the money.” Right now, you can snag the celebrity-approved product on sale for $58 at Amazon!

The SK-II Facial Treatment Essence is a unique product that stands out in your beauty cabinet. It claims to improve dull skin, increase brightness and fade signs of aging. The treatment is packed with the brand’s signature Pitera complex and alpha hydroxy acids (AHA), which work together to slough off dead skin cells, creating a brighter complexion and more even tone. The solution also preps your skin for other skincare products, making them more effective.

Get the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence (originally $76) for just $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

To apply the essence, saturate a cotton pad with the solution and gently move it across your entire face. You can also move it down into your neck in an upward motion.

Over 200 shoppers have purchased the lotion this month, and for a good reason.

One shopper said that the lotion is “worth the money.” They added “I am in my mid-70’s and normally skip toners because I found them to be harsh and drying to my sensitive skin; however, a friend gave me a sample of this toner and highly recommended it. I have been using this toner for several months, and it has transformed the tone and texture of my skin, without irritation, and my pores have practically disappeared.”

“Has helped my rosacea, skin looks great,” another shared. “You will notice a difference in your skin.”

Finally, a third reviewer shared, “this stuff really made a visible difference. I think in the future I may pass on the essence, but the clear lotion is a staple from now on.”

Hurry and catch the toner while it’s on sale today, trust Us, your skin will thank you.

