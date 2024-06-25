You Need These Toning, Tightening, Perfectly Portable Mask Pops

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you’ve got a myriad of skin concerns, sometimes a mask is the best way to solve them. You may be dealing with tight skin, irritated skin, redness, or tons of other issues – and sometimes, all you need is a great face mask to get you feeling right as rain again.

You’ve probably seen them all over TikTok, but if not, check out the Love & Pebble Beauty Pops. These frozen “ice facial” masks are just $30 at Amazon and they melt down into a decadent mixture of superfoods that not only help soothe and depuff your skin, but work to dramatically improve your complexion for a fresh, just woken up glow. You’ll feel like a brand new person when you let one of these beauty pops melt across your facial skin, especially if you’re having issues with persistent skin concerns.

All you have to do is freeze the pops and then spread them around all over your face to get their depuffing effect before they melt into a softer, face mask like texture. You get everything you need to facilitate getting the pops ready, a tray to keep them in, a place to mix up your pops, and a spoon to measure it all out with since you’ll freeze them yourself before applying them to your skin. Whether you’re more into using them as frozen globes or you prefer to use them in their softer face mask version, they’re chock full of good-for-you ingredients that you’ll love applying as it staves off wrinkles, fine lines, and even shrinks pores.

You can reuse these face mask pops over and over again, and all you have to do to make more is freeze a new set. Just spoon some of the mask into the mold, freeze it, and go. You’ll absolutely love the dual nature and what they do for your skin for such an affordable price. Skip the facial and see what these things can do for you at home!

