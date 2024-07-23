Your account
Hailey Bieber Loves This ‘Creamy and Beautiful’ Concealer That ‘Melts Right Into the Skin’

Hailey Bieber on red carpet
When celebrities like Hailey Bieber have their own makeup brands, we expect them to put their own products in their makeup tutorials. But when they include products from other brands as mainstays in their routine, we know they’ve got to be good. When Bieber revealed she uses this non-Rhode concealer, we were all ears.

In her latest YouTube video on her “go-to summer beachy, glowy bronzy tutorial,” the Rhode founder used the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer. She said with its “creamy and beautiful” texture, it’s “just stayed a staple” in her makeup routine.

“The other thing I love about this concealer is that it blends so effortlessly right into the skin,” she said. “It presses and melts right into the skin and I think that’s so stunning.”

What gives this concealer the creamy texture Bieber loves so dearly is its formula that contains microsphere powders, which blurs and evens out the skin tone. And though it’s weightless and blendable, it’s still highly pigmented, which means that it seamlessly hides imperfections. It also comes in a tube with a custom-designed applicator that allows you to apply it with precision.

In the underpainting style of her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, Bieber first applied the Dolce Glow bronzing wand to create a glowy contour. Then she added the concealer, placing it on her under eyes, in between her eyebrows, on her forehead, under her nose and by her lips and chin. She used both her fingers and a brush to blend it into her skin. She then followed up by using the brand’s hydrating skin tint to add another natural dose of coverage.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new concealer you know won’t cake on top of the skin, let this be your sign to buy. It has the Bieber stamp of approval and will be able to give you endless flawless, “peachy beach summer makeup” looks.

