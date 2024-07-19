Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask Us, “You smell good” is one of the best compliments we could ever receive. We love it when random people stop Us to acknowledge whatever perfume we’re wearing. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing and now is the perfect time to stock up on new fragrances that will earn you rave reviews from everyone you walk by. So many designer perfumes are up for grabs, including one of Meghan Markle’s signature scents.

In 2016, Markle opened up to the Daily Express that Jo Malone’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne is one of the top three fragrances she likes to alternate between. “Fragrance is my thing – so much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home,” she told the publication.

Get the Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne Home & Away Set on sale for just $175 at Nordstrom!

Want to add a refreshing perfume to your collection, make sure you check out this Markle-approved fragrance. It comes with woody and mineral notes that offer a unique combination. Best of all? The two-piece perfume comes in a $250 value set and it’s on sale for just $175.

Markle isn’t the only one who loves this fragrance. Nordstrom shoppers can’t help but rave about the “nice, clean scent” and long-lasting power it has. “This is one of my faves,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The scent is amazing.”

Are you on the hunt for a long-lasting fragrance that isn’t too heavy? This Meghan Markle-approved scent is on sale right now.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne Home & Away Set on sale for just $175 at Nordstrom!