While Amazon Prime Day is officially over, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still in full swing! The event is full of high-end luxury deals and everyday essentials — and we’ve been checking in every day to find our new favorite items on sale.
Investing in a stain- and water-repellent spray is a good idea if you spend a lot of time outdoors. No one wants stains on their favorite clothes and shoes, especially in the summer when things can get messy as everyone is outside enjoying fun activities. You can easily make a mess or stain your outfit when eating ice cream, playing sports or even taking a pleasant stroll in the park. We recommend that Nordstrom shoppers protect their clothes and shoes with the Jason Markk Repel Premium Stain & Water Repellent Spray.
Get the Jason Markk Repel Premium Stain & Water Repellent Spray (originally $18) on sale for just $14 at Nordstrom!
This repellent spray is refillable and has a water-based formula that’s odorless and colorless. The mist from the repellent spray is free of VOC, PFAS and PFC to protect your gear. No matter the material, this repellent spray can protect nearly all of your garments without changing the color or texture. It works on leather, nylon, nubuck, suede, cotton, spandex and more.
If you wear white sneakers, this repellent spray is the best choice to help keep them white. To use the spray, mist the surface of the shoes and let the spray set before you wear them. Cleaning a pair of white sneakers is a lot of work, but this spray can keep them stain-free. You can also use it to protect your favorite hat and tote bag.
Protect your shoes and items using this repellent spray and grab it from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale while supplies last.
