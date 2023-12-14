Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Finding the right gift for every person on your list can be stressful. Socks, electronics, air fryers — what should you get? If you’re looking for gifts which come highly recommended — or have the reviews and purchase numbers to back up their popularity — Amazon has a section on its site specifically dedicated to publicizing the nist unique trending gifts available with fast shipping.
So, whether you’re looking for fun toys, innovative kitchen gear or nifty knickknacks, we took the liberty of helping you find the perfect gift. We rounded up 15 of the best unique trending gifts on Amazon to shop now — read on to see our picks!
Gifts for Her
Get them a gift that’ll allow them to get their chill with the VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller — just $90!
- Emeril Lagasse French Door 360 26 QT Extra Large Air Fryer Oven — was $250, now just $190!
- Baby Shusher: the Original Sound Machine for Babies — just $35!
- Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Honey Sampler Gift Box — just $45!
- FACETORY Everyday Hydrating Essence Korean Sheet Masks (8 Pack Bundle) – just $12!
Gifts for Him
This convenient FIZZICS DraftPour Beer Dispenser is just $125!
- MEATER Plus Long Range Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth Booster — just $100!
- RAK Universal Socket Tool — just $20!
- Fusion Black Pro Muscle Massage Gun — was $200, now just $76!
- Rotibox Bluetooth Beanie Hat — just $26!
Gifts for Kids
Get this ultimate slime kit for just $25!
- SPARK CATCH Light Up Baseball — was $38, now just $28!
- trtl Travel Pillow — just $60!
- MOKOQI Dream Rotating Projection Lamp Star Projector Night Light — just $19!
- SHASHIBO Shape Shifting Box — just $25!