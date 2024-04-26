Brandi Glanville is disappointed that more people aren’t paying attention to Bravo’s response to Caroline Manzo’s lawsuit surrounding The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

“Because of the lawsuits, they had to respond in their own lawsuit or their response letter saying nothing happened that was bad,” Glanville, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center West Hollywood grand opening on Thursday, April 25. “They literally outlined what was done and no one cares. [It feels like the public only cares] when you’re down and out. They don’t care when you’re being OK. She didn’t do anything. It’s very frustrating and gross.”

Earlier this month, Glanville took to social media and expressed disappointment that Bravo’s response to Manzo’s lawsuit wasn’t getting more attention.

“Sooo I’ve been vindicated bye Bravo and :::Nobody cares!!!” Glanville wrote via X on April 17. “I guess it’s much more exciting when I’m being accused of sexual assault or being called a rapist. What is wrong with f–king people. I guess ruining lives is more exciting than vindicating a person SERIOUSLY!”

Us has reached out to Bravo for comment on Glanville’s claims.

While it’s unclear if the trip will ever air on Bravo or Peacock, Glanville is hopeful viewers will be able to watch what happened when filming occurred back in early 2023.

“I’ve been asking for it to air this whole entire time,” she said. “We were having such a good show that there was no need for this to be a part of the storyline. Just girls at a party having fun, everyone having fun, no one uncomfortable. If [Manzo] was uncomfortable, I feel bad for her.”

Back in January, Manzo, 62, filed a lawsuit against Bravo and its production companies over an alleged “traumatic” incident with Glanville while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco in early 2023.

In court documents obtained by Us, Manzo alleged a “clearly intoxicated” Glanville sexually harassed her and kissed her without consent during the filming of the Real Housewives spinoff.

Although Glanville is not listed as a defendant in Manzo’s lawsuit, her legal team responded to the suit in a statement to Us writing, “Sadly, Brandi had to wake up to yet another lawsuit that includes defamatory, false accusations about her. While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault. She is innocent of these absurd accusations that have weighed on her mental and physical health for far too long without a word of support from Peacock, Shed or Bravo.”

In April, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip executive producer Lisa Shannon also responded to Manzo’s lawsuit. In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Shannon alleged that Manzo “told us that she did not feel sexually violated, she felt ‘disrespected’ by Glanville.”

“Our primary concern at that point was making sure that Manzo felt safe,” Shannon claimed in court documents. “She told us that she felt safe, that she wanted to continue to film, and that she did not want Glanville to be sent home.”

As lawsuits continue to play out in court, Glanville said she doesn’t “have any contact with” Manzo. Instead, she is trying to focus on her mental and physical health. Earlier this year, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she was suffering from stress-induced angioedema, a condition where swelling occurs under the skin. Now, she’s making self-care a priority.

“It used to be getting a facial, getting a mani-pedi,” Glanville explained. “Now it’s really just meditating, working on my breath work. I’m still doing cosmetic stuff, but at the same time trying to fix myself. I eat better and breathe and actually exercise.”

Before exploring the newest location of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, an anti-aging medical spa providing a wide range of cosmetic services, Glanville expressed how thankful she was to be stepping out again.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I think that this is going to be the first thing that gets me back into being myself again.”

An air date for season 5 of RHUGT – which also features Gretchen Rossi, Alex McCord, Camille Grammer Meyer, Eva Marcelle, Phaedra Parks and Vicki Gunvalson – has yet to be announced.

