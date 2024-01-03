Brandi Glanville is speaking out about her physical changes, claiming her health issues were caused by stress from her The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip incident involving Caroline Manzo.

Glanville, 51, suffered sudden swelling to her lips and face, followed by shock, in August 2023. She was hospitalized that October.

“I’ve had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk. My ability to taste food, my face basically would swell up, like, I would have anaphylactic shock, go into anaphylactic shock constantly and I saw 7 doctors,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, January 2.

The doctors told her that she was suffering from stress-induced angioedema, a condition where swelling occurs under the skin. Glanville said that the stress was caused by Manzo, 62, accusing her of sexual misconduct during the filming of RHUGT season 4 earlier this year in Morocco.

During production, reports surfaced that Manzo claimed that Glanville kissed her without her permission. Both women exited the trip early.

Peacock released a statement about the alleged incident in February 2023: “The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Glanville later admitted she was intoxicated, but denied the accusation, and claiming she was advised to remain silent about the incident.

In March 2023, she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I’m f—king sick of this narrative.I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a f—ing set up. It’s BS & Caroline was fine.”

That same month, Manzo appeared on New York Live and commented about the alleged incident.

“I was going back with the best of intentions, with the highest of hopes, to do something fun. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me that way. I came home early. And at this point, I just truly don’t have the space in my head to talk about it,” she said. “So, I’d rather not but I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs and there will be a lot said then.”

In speaking with ET, Glanville criticized the producers of the reality series.

“I think the Girls Trips shows are the wild west. They don’t know what they’re doing yet. We can’t work 19-hour days and be fueled with alcohol all day,” said Glanville.

“No, they don’t force you but they want you to and you want to please the producers. I think that you know when we’re all exhausted and we’re doing 20 events a day working 19 hours, fully wasted it’s not a safe environment for any of us and that’s what the Girls Trips are,” she added on Tuesday.

Now, Glanville is focusing on getting facial treatments to help her return to her normal appearance.

“I just want to be healthy. I have taken my health for granted,” she said. “Like my mouth even now I get tired of talking. So I didn’t do my podcast for several months because I would just have to stop and take breaks. It’s insane.”

Peacock has yet to announce plans to air season 4 of Ultimate Girls Trip, opting to move up the release of season 5. In November 2023, Andy Cohen told fans at BravoCon that he’s hopeful season 4 will air. During the fan convention, costar Phaedra Parks shared a similar statement, alleging that she saw the situation go down.

“Absolutely nothing [happened]. So, let’s roll the tapes!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said. “I was there and honey, I was sober. Sober, sober. I really don’t drink, so I saw it all.”