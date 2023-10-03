Brandi Glanville kept the mood light with a joke about her time on Bravo while revealing she’s in the emergency room.

“No escaping @BravoTV even in the ER !!” Glanville, 50, shared via X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, October 1. “Look at my Dr. & nurses name 🙁 being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem.”

According to the accompanying photo, Glanville was being treated by a Dr. Cohen and two nurses named Ciara and Mallory. Her Bravo quip seemingly drew a comparison to her former Housewives boss Andy Cohen. (Glanville was a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from season 3 to season 5 and has made several guest appearances on the show over the years.)

Glanville’s upload received positive messages from fans about her health and plenty of questions about what caused the hospital stay.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

“I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help!” Glanville explained in a subsequent post. “You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with.”

The reality star shares two sons, Mason Edward, 20, and Jake Austin, 16, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

While she didn’t go into detail about what led to her collapse, it appears she was monitored overnight.

“Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they’re getting ready to go on strike!” she wrote on Monday, October 2. “They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though 🙏.”

One day later, Glanville shared a photo via her Instagram Stories that was seemingly taken at home. In the image, she sat in bed holding a glass of champagne.

Following her RHOBH stint, Glanville starred on two seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. While season 2 appeared to go off without a hitch, she made major headlines during filming for the upcoming fourth season of the show.

While filming RHUGT in Morocco earlier this year, Glanville and costar Caroline Manzo reportedly left the trip early after Glanville allegedly attempted to kiss the RHONJ alum multiple times.

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously,” read a statement from Peacock, which airs the Housewives spinoff, at the time. “In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Related: Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian's Ups and Downs Over the Years A rocky road! Brandi Glanville and ex-husband Eddie Cibrian have had their fair share of drama over the years. The exes — who tied the knot in May 2001 — went through a contentious divorce after Us Weekly broke the news of Cibrian’s affair with LeAnn Rimes, whom he met filming the Lifetime movie Northern Lights in 2008. Despite their […]

Glanville has since denied the accusations.

“I feel like the narrative that’s out there is very unfair. I’m ready to clear things up,” she told Page Six last month. “If anything like that actually transpired. I would’ve thought that production would’ve stepped in.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Manzo, meanwhile, previously claimed the situation was “very traumatic” for her and made it clear that she would “never” return to the Housewives franchise.

“It was something that I was done with and happy to be done with it. I walked away for a reason,” she said on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast in April. “I always said for me to go back, it would have to be a number that was financially irresponsible to walk away from.”