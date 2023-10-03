Brandi Glanville kept the mood light with a joke about her time on Bravo while revealing she’s in the emergency room.
“No escaping @BravoTV even in the ER !!” Glanville, 50, shared via X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, October 1. “Look at my Dr. & nurses name 🙁 being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem.”
According to the accompanying photo, Glanville was being treated by a Dr. Cohen and two nurses named Ciara and Mallory. Her Bravo quip seemingly drew a comparison to her former Housewives boss Andy Cohen. (Glanville was a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from season 3 to season 5 and has made several guest appearances on the show over the years.)
Glanville’s upload received positive messages from fans about her health and plenty of questions about what caused the hospital stay.
“I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help!” Glanville explained in a subsequent post. “You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with.”
The reality star shares two sons, Mason Edward, 20, and Jake Austin, 16, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.
While she didn’t go into detail about what led to her collapse, it appears she was monitored overnight.
“Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they’re getting ready to go on strike!” she wrote on Monday, October 2. “They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though 🙏.”
One day later, Glanville shared a photo via her Instagram Stories that was seemingly taken at home. In the image, she sat in bed holding a glass of champagne.
Following her RHOBH stint, Glanville starred on two seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. While season 2 appeared to go off without a hitch, she made major headlines during filming for the upcoming fourth season of the show.
While filming RHUGT in Morocco earlier this year, Glanville and costar Caroline Manzo reportedly left the trip early after Glanville allegedly attempted to kiss the RHONJ alum multiple times.
“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously,” read a statement from Peacock, which airs the Housewives spinoff, at the time. “In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”
Glanville has since denied the accusations.
“I feel like the narrative that’s out there is very unfair. I’m ready to clear things up,” she told Page Six last month. “If anything like that actually transpired. I would’ve thought that production would’ve stepped in.”
Manzo, meanwhile, previously claimed the situation was “very traumatic” for her and made it clear that she would “never” return to the Housewives franchise.
“It was something that I was done with and happy to be done with it. I walked away for a reason,” she said on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast in April. “I always said for me to go back, it would have to be a number that was financially irresponsible to walk away from.”