Protecting her children. Brandi Glanville seemingly confirmed that she rage texted son Mason Cibrian‘s ex-girlfriend after their split — and she doesn’t regret a thing.

“NOT SORRY!!! Mama Bear to the end💗,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, August 17. “That is all I’m going to say on the subject happy Wednesday💪🏼.”

Though Glanville didn’t reveal what inspired her post, it appeared to be a reference to a TikTok video shared by Bella Bernhardt, in which the social media star shared aggressive text messages that she allegedly received from her ex-boyfriend’s mother following their split. “All because I dated a son of a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills,” Bernhardt captioned the clip, which has since been deleted but was reposted by Instagram account @bravosnarkside.

While lip-syncing along to Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Because I Liked a Boy,” the TikTok star claimed the Glanville told her to “Stop f–king with [him] Bella!!!”

In the messages, which presumably referred to Mason, 19, the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip alum allegedly continued: “I’m not f–king joking leave him alone and let him heal and stay in your own f–king [dorm] room. You don’t get to have your f–king cake and eat it too you think you’re crazy??? You don’t wanna f–k with my crazy.”

In response, Bernhardt explained, “I’m not sure what [he’s] been telling you but I have not been f–king with him at all by any standards or means. I told [him] I wanted to completely remove myself from his life for a while so he can heal, and he begged me to [not] do that.” She also claimed that Mason invited her to hang out in his college dorm room multiple times, and added that the pair agreed to remain friendly despite their split.

Bernhardt continued: “I’m not sure what [he’s] telling you but I wouldn’t to anything to f–k with [him]. I’m not a bad person. People break up and that is just something he has to deal with, I’ve had to deal with it too and it hasn’t been easy for me either. But me breaking up with [him] does not make me a bad nor malicious person.”

The teen concluded her response by telling Glanville that it was “wildly inappropriate” for the reality TV personality to DM “your son’s 18-year-old ex-girlfriend” in order to threaten her. “Please do not reach out to me like this again,” she added.

Glanville later allegedly apologized for her emotional messages, telling Bernhardt that she “shouldn’t of [sic] been smoking and drinking at the same time,” and explaining that she reacted without thinking. “I just hated seeing [him] so sad and I don’t even know what I wrote and I’m not gonna look,” the message continued. “I’m so sorry please forgive me.”

The Drinking and Tweeting author shares Mason and Jake, 15, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The former couple wed in 2001 but split in 2010 after the 46-year-old actor’s affair with his now-wife, LeAnn Rimes.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!