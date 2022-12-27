What a rock! Brandi Glanville fueled rumors of her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with a video of a diamond.

“I love this Christmas present,” the reality star, 50, captioned a slow-motion video of a sparkling stone via Twitter on Monday, December 26.

The freestanding rock was a simple teardrop shape, and it certainly reminded viewers of the giant diamonds that RHOBH cast members hold in the Bravo show’s opening credits.

That wasn’t the only hint Glanville has dropped on social media recently. “Never gone for too long … see you soon 🍿,” she captioned a Wednesday, December 21, photo via Instagram.

A return to the reality show would mark the Celebrity Big Brother alum’s first appearance on RHOBH in two seasons. Glanville initially joined during season 2 in 2011 as a “friend.”​ She was a series regular from season 3 through season 5 and made guest appearances during seasons 6, 9 and 10. Some fans are hoping she’ll return in season 13 after seeing her on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 earlier this year.

The last time Glanville was on RHOBH, Bravo chronicled her claims about an alleged hookup with Denise Richards. The Drinking and Tweeting author claimed during a July 2020 episode. that she and Richards, 50, slept together in April 2019. “The next day, Denise said to me, ‘No matter what you do, you just can’t tell [my husband] Aaron [Phypers]. He will kill me,’” she said. The Wild Things star denied the hookup on several occasions.

Glanville doubled down on her claims in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly later that month. “I’m not lying,” she insisted. “People can say whatever they want to say. Listen, it doesn’t matter because I know my truth and the truth is setting me free right now because I don’t have to keep this f—king secret anymore. Because I hate [secrets], I just am not good at secrets.”

Richards, for her part, alleged during an August 2020 episode of the Bravo series that Glanville made up the story for “shock value.” She added: “I do not have an open marriage and I have not cheated on my husband.”

More recently, Andy Cohen exclusively told Us that casting decisions hadn’t been finalized for the next season. “Everyone who’s on the show, I want them to be excited about being on the show and have a level of a desire to be on the show and feel great about it,” the Bravo exec, 54, said in November. “[We’ve] had this situation before with other Housewives who’ve said, ‘Look, this isn’t my group. I don’t wanna interact with X person or Y person.’ And so, it’s totally their decision.”

However, he teased that new or returning faces are always welcome. “I think tweaks are always good,” he told Us. “But it was a very successful season.”

The Season 12 cast included Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins.