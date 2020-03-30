Singing her praises! Eminem gushed about his 24-year-old daughter Hailie Scott Mathers’ accomplishments in a recent interview.

“No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good,” the rapper, 47, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, said during the March 19 episode of Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin’” podcast. “She’s made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college.”

The Grammy winner and his ex-wife, Kim Scott, were high school sweethearts and welcomed their daughter in 1995. The social media influencer has since graduated from Chippewa Valley High School and earned a degree in psychology from Michigan State University, where she met and began dating Evan McClintock.

In June 2018, the actor’s daughter told Daily Mail that they are “very close” and he is “of course” supportive of her lifestyle.

Hailie gave him and Scott, 45, a sweet shoutout in a “most influential” publication posted by her high school. “My mother and father because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have,” she wrote.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper opened up to Tyson, 53, about his nieces as well, telling the former professional boxer: “I have a niece that I have helped raise too that’s pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26. And I have a younger one that’s 17 now. So when I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is being able to raise kids.”

The Oscar winner works hard to keep his brood down to Earth, he went on to say, noting that the idea that money makes people happy is “bulls–t.” Eminem explained, “It’s important to keep your kids grounded when they’re in a situation like I have, it’s very important.”

He added, “As a kid never felt like I was good enough, no matter what I did. It’s a psychological thing for anyone who feels worthless in this world. Anybody that feels that and then finds something they’re actually good at, that’s what makes somebody go for that so hard. Like, ‘I was never good at nothing, and I’m good at this?’ People also think too that money just buys happiness, [but] that absolutely is not the truth. You’ve got to be right inside otherwise none of this s–t means nothing.”