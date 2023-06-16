In addition to being one of the most celebrated hip-hop artists of all time, Eminem is a father to three children.

During an October 2020 appearance on the “Hotboxin With Mike Tyson” podcast, the “Lose Yourself” rapper shared insight into his parenting journey: “When I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing that I’m the most proud of … being able to raise kids.”

The Grammy winner welcomed daughter Hailie Jade in December 1995 with ex-wife Kim Scott. The former spouses tied the knot in 1999 and split in 2001 before exchanging vows for a second time in 2006. They called it quits again later that same year.

Scott opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Eminem during a 2007 appearance on 20/20. “I was excited, I was happy, but at the same time I thought he was rushing things,” she recalled of her feelings when the “Superman” musician proposed to her for the second time.

The Michigan native continued: “In our relationship, there’s a pattern. Like, we’ll have two good years and then it will go bad for some reason. It’s like a two-year max with us and we hadn’t reached the two years yet. I just didn’t want to rush into anything before the two years.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Although things didn’t work out between the exes, the D12 alum said that their daughter Hailie has “made [him] proud” during his 2020 sit-down with Mike Tyson. Eminem also adopted Stevie — whom his ex-wife welcomed in 2002 with then-boyfriend Eric Hartter —and Alaina, born in 1993 to Kim’s sister, Dawn Scott.

“I have full custody of my niece,” the 8 Mile star said of Alaina — whom he has referred to as “Lainey” in his music — during a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone. “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Alaina wed longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller in June 2023 with her sister Hailie at her side as a bridesmaid. “June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life🤍 in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos from the special day.

The Detroit resident’s mom, Dawn, died at age 41 in 2016 after struggling with drug addiction. Her sister, Kim, penned a heartfelt message for the Lee Ellena Funeral Home’s website at the time.

“Dawn was my sweet, beautiful sister who lost her way. I kept a light lit for her hoping she’d find her way back to me. I miss her and love her more than anything I could ever say. I wish she was here so I could hug her and tell her I love her,” the message read.

Keep scrolling to meet Eminem’s children and more of his family members: