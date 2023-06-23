Male Celebs Who-ve Opened Up About Eating Disorders- Body Image Issues

While many female stars have been open about their experiences with eating disorders and body image issues, male celebrities are now becoming more candid about their own struggles with weight in the spotlight.

In March 2023, Ed Sheeran revealed that he struggled with bulimia and acknowledged the stigma surrounding men and eating disorders.

“There’s certain things that, as a man talking about them, I feel mad uncomfortable,” the “A Team” singer told Rolling Stone. “I know people are going to see it a type of way, but it’s good to be honest about them. Because so many people do the same thing and hide it as well.”

Sheeran shared that he “found myself doing what Elton [John] explains in his [2019 memoir, Me] – gorging, and then it would come up again.”

The Grammy winner also confessed to having problems with binge-eating, as well as an addictive personality. During the Hay House Chasing the Present Summit in July 2020, Sheeran revealed that touring took a large toll on his health. “For me, it was down to, like, bad diet, drinking, and then not seeing sunlight at all [while] I was touring,” he said at the time.

Two months before the “Thinking Out Loud” singer and wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their first child, Sheeran decided to heavily cut back on his alcohol consumption. “Cherry said, ‘If my waters break, do you really want someone else to drive me to the hospital?’ Because I was just drinking a lot. And that’s when it clicked,” he divulged to Rolling Stone in 2023. “I was like, ‘No, actually, I really don’t.’ And I don’t ever want to be pissed holding my kid.”

Now, the England native has focused his binge habits on more positive practices. “I’m now more of a binge exerciser, and a binge dad,” he concluded.

Jordan Fisher has also opened up about his eating struggles. The actor and wife, Elli Woods, welcomed their first child in June 2022, and it was during her pregnancy that Fisher was “diagnosed with an eating disorder that I did not know I had,” he disclosed on The Drew Barrymore Show in April 2023..

“My last couple months of [a work] contract were very, very difficult physical times for me,” the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You actor revealed. “I lost 30 pounds [and] I actually never talked about this out loud on a platform like this at all, and man, I’m so glad I made it through that desert because here we are now.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa & Associated Disorders (ANAD) website or call their hotline at (888)-375-7767 to get help.