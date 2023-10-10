Even Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers can’t resist the appeal of Taylor Swift’s “seemingly ranch” dressing.

On Sunday, October 8, Hailie, 27, recreated Swift’s viral meal when she and her “Slim Shady” rapper (real name Marshall Mathers) hit up Detroit’s Ford Field to watch the clash between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. Hailie, clad in a Lions cap to root for her hometown team, shared photos and video taken from the private box, including a shot of chicken tenders with some French fries. On the one side, there was ketchup. And on the other? “Football, family [and] seemingly ranch,” she wrote.

Eminem, 50, also posted a few shots from his time at the game. The Detroit native dressed in a gray Lions hoodie while flexing his arm for the camera. “Detroit strong!!! Let’s f—cking goooo!!!!!” he captioned the gallery, including footage of him getting hyped while the Lions played his song, “Lose Yourself.”

Thankfully for the Lions, Hailie’s side of “seemingly ranch” paired well with victory, beating the Panthers 42-24.

Related: A Swiftie’s Guide to Travis Kelce: Everything to Know Travis Kelce is no stranger to being the talk of the NFL, but now, he’s at the center of the Swifie universe. Kelce, a tight end, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, going on to play in and win the Super Bowl with the Missouri team in 2020 and 2023. After more […]

“Seemingly Ranch” became part of the pop culture lexicon when a Swift fan account pointed out the “Anti-Hero” singer’s meal during the September 24 game between Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears. “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” @tswifterastour captioned the photo.

As the fan frenzy surrounding Swift’s relationship with Kelce, 34, continues to reach a fever pitch, food brands couldn’t help but jump on the moment — and the phrase.

While Hidden Valley Ranch changed its X (former Twitter) username to “Seemingly Ranch” and the official account for KFC said, “Our Ranch Queen,” Heinz took it one step further and released 100 bottles of Heinz’s “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch,” a blend of the two condiments.

Swift, for her part, attended the Chiefs vs. Bears game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium at Kelce’s own invitation, watching the Bears head to victory alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce. The Grammy winner attended her second game in a row the following week, watching the Chiefs narrowly defeat the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Eminem’s Family Guide in Photos: Meet His Children, Ex-Wife and Mother In addition to being one of the most celebrated hip-hop artists of all time, Eminem is a father to three children. During an October 2020 appearance on the “Hotboxin With Mike Tyson” podcast, the “Lose Yourself” rapper shared insight into his parenting journey: “When I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing that I’m […]

As Swift and Travis’ relationship continues to heat up, Hailie, meanwhile, is in the midst of wedding planning. Her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock, popped the question in February after six years of dating. “Casual weekend recap,” she posted on Instagram while sharing the photos of the proposal. Her sister, Alaina Marie Scott, commented that she “couldn’t be happier for the two of you. [I] can’t wait [to] do this chapter of life with you guys.”

Hailie has been dating McClintock since 2016 when they were students at Michigan State University. Scott, for her part, married boyfriend Matt Moeller in June. Eminem walked her down the aisle.