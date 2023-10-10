Your account
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Jumps on Taylor Swift’s ‘Seemingly Ranch’ Trend at NFL Game

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Jumped On Taylor Swift's ‘Seemingly Ranch’ Trend At NFL Game
Even Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers can’t resist the appeal of Taylor Swift’s “seemingly ranch” dressing.

On Sunday, October 8, Hailie, 27, recreated Swift’s viral meal when she and her “Slim Shady” rapper (real name Marshall Mathers) hit up Detroit’s Ford Field to watch the clash between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. Hailie, clad in a Lions cap to root for her hometown team, shared photos and video taken from the private box, including a shot of chicken tenders with some French fries. On the one side, there was ketchup. And on the other? “Football, family [and] seemingly ranch,” she wrote.

Eminem, 50, also posted a few shots from his time at the game. The Detroit native dressed in a gray Lions hoodie while flexing his arm for the camera. “Detroit strong!!! Let’s f—cking goooo!!!!!” he captioned the gallery, including footage of him getting hyped while the Lions played his song, “Lose Yourself.”

Thankfully for the Lions, Hailie’s side of “seemingly ranch” paired well with victory, beating the Panthers 42-24.

“Seemingly Ranch” became part of the pop culture lexicon when a Swift fan account pointed out the “Anti-Hero” singer’s meal during the September 24 game between Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears. “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” @tswifterastour captioned the photo.

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Jumped On Taylor Swift's ‘Seemingly Ranch’ Trend At NFL Game
Courtesy of Hailie Jade Mathers/Instagram(2)

As the fan frenzy surrounding Swift’s relationship with Kelce, 34, continues to reach a fever pitch, food brands couldn’t help but jump on the moment — and the phrase.

While Hidden Valley Ranch changed its X (former Twitter) username to “Seemingly Ranch” and the official account for KFC said, “Our Ranch Queen,” Heinz took it one step further and released 100 bottles of Heinz’s “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch,” a blend of the two condiments.

Swift, for her part, attended the Chiefs vs. Bears game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium at Kelce’s own invitation, watching the Bears head to victory alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce. The Grammy winner attended her second game in a row the following week, watching the Chiefs narrowly defeat the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

As Swift and Travis’ relationship continues to heat up, Hailie, meanwhile, is in the midst of wedding planning. Her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock, popped the question in February after six years of dating. “Casual weekend recap,” she posted on Instagram while sharing the photos of the proposal. Her sister, Alaina Marie Scott, commented that she “couldn’t be happier for the two of you. [I] can’t wait [to] do this chapter of life with you guys.”

Hailie has been dating McClintock since 2016 when they were students at Michigan State University. Scott, for her part,  married boyfriend Matt Moeller in June. Eminem walked her down the aisle.

