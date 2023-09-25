Eminem’s daughter may just be his biggest fan.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 27, shared she was “so hype” to witness her dad, 50, perform with 50 Cent last weekend.

“We went to the 50 Cent concert and I was so freaking happy,” she said on the Friday, September 22, episode of her “Just a Little Shady” podcast. “I have not seen him perform since … I seriously think it was sixth grade. It’s been so long.”

50 Cent (real name Curtis James Jackson III), 48, brought out Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) in a surprise performance in Detroit on September 17 during his U.S. tour. Mathers shared that she found out her dad was coming out “right before” it happened.

“First of all, I was just happy because there’s so many bangers that I feel that everybody just forgets about,” she said. “There’s like the club songs but then there’s so many that you’re like ‘Holy s—t.’ Bop after bop after bop.”

She went on to add that the production of the entire show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre was a level unlike anything she had ever seen before.

“I mean pyro, confetti cannons,” she said. “There was one song where pyro went off for the entire song. And I was like this is sick. So yeah anyways I was not disappointed.”

As for fellow concert-goers, Mathers, who announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock in February, noted that the performance was the most “crowded and hectic” she had ever seen at the music venue.

“Anytime I’ve ever been to a show there, I feel like I have not seen that many people,” she said. “It was insane. So that was one of my best Sundays in a long time.”

The Michigan State University alum is the daughter of Eminem and his ex Kimberly Scott, who was his high school sweetheart. The pair married in 1999 but separated two years later. They later rekindled their romance, but called it quits for good in 2006.

This is not the first time Mathers has gushed about her dad. Two years ago, she shared via TikTok that he was her most listened to Spotify artist. In fact, she was in his top 3% of listeners that year, according to the app.

Eminem has notoriously kept his children away from the public eye. Aside from Mathers, he also shares his adopted niece Alania Marie Mathers with Scott, 48. (Alania is the biological daughter of Scott’s twin sister, Dawn.)

The rapper also is the adopted father of Stevie Lane (born Whitney Scott Mathers), who is Scott’s child with another man.