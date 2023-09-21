Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Spotted In Rare Outing Rocking New Look

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was spotted for the first time in years — and she’s rocking a brand new look.

Scott, 48, was seen running errands while out and about on Saturday, September 16, in Shelby Township, Michigan. She donned light-washed jeans and a black tank top that showed off her several tattoos. Scott also chopped off her long blonde locks for a short pixie hairstyle. The last time she was photographed was back in 2018.

Eminem, 50, and Scott welcomed daughter Hailie Jade in 1995 before tying the knot in 1999. The pair, who were high school sweethearts, split in 2001 but went on to exchange vows for a second time in 2006. Their reconciliation was brief and they called it quits again later that same year.

“In our relationship, there’s a pattern. Like, we’ll have two good years and then it will go bad for some reason,” Scott said of her romance with the rapper in a 2007 interview with 20/20. “It’s like a two-year max with us and we hadn’t reached the two years yet. I just didn’t want to rush into anything before the two years.”

In addition to Hailie, Eminem also adopted Scott’s son Stevie — whom his ex-wife welcomed in 2002 with then-boyfriend Eric Hartter — and is also a father figure to niece Alaina, who was born in 1993 to Kim’s late sister, Dawn Scott, who died in January 2016.

Eminem walked Alaina down the aisle when she wed longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller earlier this summer. Hailie also served as a bridesmaid. Kim was also in attendance for the special occasion. “June 9, 2023, simply one of the best days of my life 🤍 in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” Alaina captioned a series of Instagram photos from the special day.

Hailie, for her part, is gearing up to tie the knot with her fiancé Evan McClintock. Kim confirmed to The Sun on Wednesday, September 20, that she and Eminem will be there for their eldest daughter’s special day.

As Kim has kept a low profile in recent years, she has faced her fair share of ups and downs. In October 2015, Kim was involved in a drunk driving accident which she later revealed was a suicide attempt.

“I sat at the end of a road where I knew that no one else but myself would get hurt. Yes, I drank, I took pills, and I hit the gas and aimed for a pole,” she said during a May 2016 appearance on the Detroit radio show Mojo in the Morning. “I apologized immensely. I did not expect to even make it through that. I told [first responders] that I tried to do this on purpose, and I’m so sorry. I never lied to them. I told them everything that I did.”

Following the accident, Kim sought out help but faced a setback when she lost her sister. She

noted that Eminem helped her through the challenging time.

“He’s been real supportive,” she said of her ex at the time. “We’re really close friends. We’re just trying to raise our kids together and make it as normal for them as possible.”