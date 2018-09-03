Two can play this game. It didn’t take long for Machine Gun Kelly to release a diss track after Eminem took aim at him on his new album, Kamikaze.

MGK, 28, released a song called “Rap Devil” as a play on Eminem’s 2013 tune “Rap God” on Monday, September 3, that hits back at Eminem as soon as the second bar.

The lyrics to the tune read: “Tough talk from a rapper paying millions for security a year / ‘I think my dad’s gone crazy,’ yeah Hailie you right / Dad’s always mad cooped up in the studio yelling at the mic / You’re sober and bored, huh (I know) / About to be 46 years old, dog.”

The song goes on to note “took you six years and a surprise album just to come with a diss,” in response to the release of the 45-year-old Detroit native’s Kamikaze that dropped on Thursday, August 30.

Eminem trolled MGK on a new track titled “Not Alike,” where he raps, “And I’m talkin’ to you / but you already know who the f–k you are, Kelly / I don’t use sublims and sure as f–k don’t sneak-diss / But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie.”

In 2012, MGK tweeted that Eminem’s now 22-year-old daughter was “hot as f–k.”

Following the release of “Rap Devil,” social media users went wild on Twitter sharing their thoughts.

“Ok @machinegunkelly I will give you credit for having the balls to dissing Eminem and having the bars to back it up. Name any other rapper that will do that to the rap god,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “i respect machine gun kelly he the only one that answered back to eminem the diss is 🔥 too.”

And the props to the musical feud didn’t end there. “We thought hippop was dead, then Em dropped Kamakazi,” one person tweeted. “Came for everybody like the grim reaper. Then Machine Gun Kelly responded by dragging him over hot coal.”

Though not everyone was pulling for MGK. “Sorry I have to say this.. if you believe that Machine Gun Kelly has a chance against Eminem by out-rapping him knowing that Eminem lyrical game is on point, you got another thing coming,” a slim shady fan tweeted.

Another added: “F–k Machine Gun Kelly. That boy no where near Em. Take away all the tats and what u got….. A young slim shady wanna be.. #gtfoh.”

