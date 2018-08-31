Shame on Slim Shady. Eminem took fans by storm when he released Kamikaze on Thursday, August 30, but his use of a homophobic slur on one of the tracks isn’t sitting well with listeners.

In a song called “Fall” which appears on the surprise album, the 45-year-old rapper takes aim at Tyler, the Creator in the second verse in which he refers to the “See You Again” rapper as a “f—t.”

The lyrics read: “Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a f—t, bitch / It’s not just ’cause you lack attention / It’s ’cause you worship D12’s balls, you’re sacrilegious / If you’re gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better.”

Though Tyler, 27, has yet to speak out about the tune, social media followers weren’t shy to express their discontent about the Detroit native’s choice of words.

“Its not about him. It’s about the fact that someone thinks it’s okay to use sexuality as an insult in 2018 when they know better. Using a group of people as an insult isn’t okay. It doesn’t matter if he took offense to it or not, that’s now what it’s about,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “Eminem 2017: ‘I AM NOW A STRONG ADVOCATE OF HUMAN RIGHTS’ Eminem 2018: Uses homophobia to attack Tyler The Creator because he criticised Eminem once. Hmmm… Aside from the obvious, it’s also lazy writing from a bored millionaire who clearly can’t take criticism.”

Followers weren’t the only ones to share their opinion on the song. Bon Iver’s frontman Justin Vernon — who collaborated with Eminem on the album — also expressed his distaste in response to a fan.

“Was not in the studio for the Eminem track… came from a session with BJ Burton and Mike Will,” he wrote on Twitter. “Not a fan of the message, it’s tired. Asked them to change the track, wouldn’t do it. Thanks for listening to BRM.”

Vernon later added another lengthy tweet with his feelings: “Eminem is one of the best rappers of all time , there is no doubt. I have and will respect that. Tho, this is not the time to criticize Youth, it’s the time to listen. To act. It is certainly not the time for slurs. Wish they would have listened when we asked them to change it”

The “See You Again” rapper wasn’t the only famous person Eminem criticized on his 10th studio album. The 8 Mile actor also went after the media, the Grammy Awards, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Drake, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Lil Xan and more.

