Joe Burrow was carted off the field after he sustained an injury during training camp.

During the Bengals’ practice on Thursday, July 27, Burrow, 26, tweaked his right leg while performing a drill. According to video footage from WLWT Cincinnati, Burrow was running across the field when he suddenly started hopping on one foot. As he hobbled to the sidelines, he rolled onto the ground and attempted to stretch.

Burrow’s teammates noticed something was off and rushed to his side along with the medical staff. After the medical professionals inspected Burrow’s leg, a cart came to pick up the athlete and remove him from the field.

Following practice, Bengals coach Zac Taylor revealed in a press conference that it appeared that Burrow was having an issue with his calf. Taylor, 40, noted several other members of the team were feeling achy on the second day of training.

“I think a lot of guys after the first day have some soreness,” the coach said to reporters, per Fox 19 Now in Cincinnati. “He was just scrambling. This is football. Guys go down with an injury. This could be a day thing, who knows? There’s a lot of guys that had soreness today that had their reps cut down a little bit. That’s just part of football in training camp.”

During Thursday’s practice session, Burrow donned a black compression sleeve on his right calf — which he did not wear the day before.

Burrow’s teammate Ja’Marr Chase told reports after practice that he wasn’t concerned over the quarterback’s injury because of an unspoken conversation the pair had on the field.

“We always give each other that nod,” Chase, 23, said to The Athletic. “He gave me a nod, he’s all right. He’s a strong dude.”

This isn’t the first time Burrow started training off with an injury. In preparation for the 2021 season, Burrow was recovering from a torn ACL that took place during his 2020 rookie year. Last year, Burrow had to miss the first few days of camp to have surgery on his ruptured appendix. During the first day of practice on Wednesday, July 26, Burrow gushed to reporters about how happy he was to be healthy coming into the season.

“Knock on wood — I feel great,” Burrow said at the time. “This time last year I was sitting in a hospital bed. It’s good to be out there with the guys. Excited about where we’re at.”