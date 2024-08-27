Just when we thought Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, couldn’t get any cuter, the couple played — and slayed — a not-so-newlywed style game from the comfort of their couch.

Jason, 36, and Kylie, 32, hilariously answered a series of questions on Tuesday, August 27, for NFL’s “Who’s Most Likely To: Couples Edition” quiz. The pair started off by revealing that Kylie is the “most likely to fall asleep during a movie.”

Jason, meanwhile, is the one who “eats the most” and “snores the loudest.” The former Philadelphia Eagles center was perfectly in sync with his spouse with every answer, adding to their adorableness.

The twosome got the biggest giggle when asked, “Who likes to be the big spoon?” while cuddling. Without hesitating, Jason pointed at Kylie, who identified herself as the culprit while throwing her head back with laughter.

Jason put his hand on Kylie’s leg and a big grin spread across his face after the reply. The spouses concluded by sharing that Kylie was the first to say “I love you,” joking that Jason would be the one most likely to “forget that it’s Valentine’s Day.”

Kylie and Jason’s video challenge is the latest example of how goofy and well-matched they are as a couple. The pair, who tied the knot in April 2018, have become a well-oiled machine after welcoming their three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 18 months.

Following Jason’s NFL retirement earlier this year, he and Kylie have been spending even more time together. In July, the duo cohosted the 2024 Beer Bowl on behalf of Jason and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast in Philadelphia.

Later that month, Kylie and Jason jetted off to France for the 2024 Paris Olympics to cheer on Team USA. (The pair also vacationed in London that June, making an appearance at one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour performances.)

Kylie then showed off her directing skills while playfully giving Jason tips for his first Wawa commercial. “More emotion, J!” Kylie yelled in a behind-the-scenes video from the August ad shoot. “Like you mean it!”

“Directing these Wawa commercials with Jason is similar to the way I manage every day with our family,” Kylie said in a press release for the local convenience store chain. “I try to go in with a plan, but distractions happen, so we just take everything in stride and do our best.”

She added: “Now that Jason is retired from playing football and our girls are heading back to school, our days at home look so different than they did a year ago at this time. At the end of the day, Jason and I are a team, trying to keep our household running smoothly in all the chaos, just like so many other families. But I do tend to wear the coach’s hat a lot of the time on our team, which helped during this day on set!”