Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce always make time to laugh together, even if it comes at an inopportune moment.

Jason, 36, and Kylie, 32, recently filmed a commercial for YouTube TV’s coverage of Sunday Night Football, where they struggled to get through takes with a straight face. In a blooper reel shared via his “New Heights” podcast’s X page, Kylie couldn’t stop laughing as soon as the camera started rolling.

“Come on, lock in,” Jason encouraged his wife, who stressed that she couldn’t calm down.

Kylie eventually relaxed for the next scene, when they pretended to watch NFL games on a couch.

“Watch every game, every Sunday, when you bundle NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV,” Jason recited.

Kylie, meanwhile, quickly noted that she saw Jason’s eyebrows “go up in [her] peripheral” vision.

“With the new multi,” Kylie next attempted, then cursed, “No, motherf—ker. Can’t use that!”

Elsewhere in the video, Jason and Kylie came up with a new snacking routine.

“Chip! Dip! Hut!” he quipped, as they each did a football shuffle in the living room. “Chip! I told you three steps. You left your left foot there.”

Kylie, once again, couldn’t stop laughing, pointing out that Jason initially instructed her to run on “two” instead of the third count.

“This is some bulls—t,” Kylie quipped. “[It’s] drop and hut right away.”

In the end, the couple settled on the couch — under-eye patches and all — to watch a game.

“Alright, J, it’s game time,” Kylie said.

Jason and Kylie got married in 2018 after initially connecting on dating app Tinder. At the time, Kylie didn’t realize that Jason played professional football for the Philadelphia Eagles. (Jason retired from the NFL earlier this year after 13 seasons.)

“I found out years later that he thought there was evidence in his profile that he played for the Eagles and he said, ‘Well, there was a picture of a TV screen’ on a game, I guess when he was injured, that was part of his profile,” she said during a September 2023 episode of Jason and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “It was cropped to fit Tinder, so the only thing you could see was his face, so you couldn’t see the lower thirds, the ticker … [or] the Eagles emblem on his shirt!”

Kylie added, “His profile at the time was, something to the effect of, ‘I want to have deep meaningful conversations and talk about getting married and having kids,’ joke’s on him. Who got the last laugh?”

Since then, Kylie has been Jason’s No. 1 cheerleader — and passed her Eagles fandom on to the couple’s children. They share daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 18 months.