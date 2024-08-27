Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce are making huge money moves.

The brothers have signed a nine-figure deal with podcast studio Wondery for the rights to their popular “New Heights” podcast, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, August 26.

The deal is said to include global distribution rights to the popular podcast, ad-sales representation, rights to past episodes, and the right to launch international adaptations of the podcast, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of ‘New Heights,’” Travis and Jason said in a statement to the outlet. “We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to ‘New Heights!’ We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 – see you soon, 92%ers!”

“We’ve been watching the growth of the podcast, really since it was launched, and I have been building a relationship with Travis and Jason and getting to know them for a while now,” Wondery CEO Jen Sargent told The Hollywood Reporter. “Sports is a really exciting category for podcast listeners. It’s a strategic priority of Wondery’s and Amazon’s. So there were a lot of reasons to think about joining forces here on the ‘New Heights’ podcast.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Wondery for further comment.

“New Heights” launched in 2022 and is currently distributed by Wave Sports + Entertainment. The podcast has reached new heights of popularity over the last year thanks in part to Travis’ high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, which he has often talked about on the podcast.

In fact, it was on “New Heights” that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first revealed in July 2023 that he had hoped to pass on a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to Swift during her Eras Tour show at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The couple began dating sometime after the concert and went public in September 2023.

Travis’ career has skyrocketed since dating the “Fortnight” singer. The Super Bowl champion is set to make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s new horror series Grotesquerie, which premieres on FX in September, and host Amazon Prime Video’s new game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Last week, Adam Sandler confirmed that Travis will have a cameo in his upcoming movie, Happy Gilmore 2, after Travis angled for a part on a May episode of “New Heights.”

“Travis has … he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler said on the August 20 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actor gushed over Kelce, adding, “He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”