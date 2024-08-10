Jason Kelce wouldn’t have gotten far at the Olympics without the assistance of his wife, Kylie Kelce.

“Kylie and I did our honeymoon in Paris and we had not been back since,” Jason, 36, said during the Friday, August 9, episode of Yote House Media’s “Green Light With Chris Long” podcast. “Kylie says she’s not fluent, but she sounds fluent. She speaks impeccable French to the point that every time she speaks at the other French people or the Parisians, [they] are, like, complimenting her on her accent or they think we’re Canadian.”

He added, “I think that, like, helps us [not be seen as Americans]. Like, they like us. I don’t think they like tourists in general [and] they get overwhelmed [because] we’re a loud and rambunctious crowd. Listen, if I was not with Kylie, I guarantee they would f–king hate me. They deal with me because I’m with Kylie.”

Jason and Kylie, 32, were also able to sightsee in the City of Lights — and the Parisians “didn’t care one bit” that he used to play pro football. (Jason retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in March.)

The married couple attended women’s field hockey, women’s rugby and women’s artistic gymnastics at the Games earlier this month.

“I’ve always loved watching the Olympics [and] I think it’s one of the few events where the entire world comes together and embraces sports,” Jason gushed on Friday, speaking with his former Eagles teammate Long. “I’ve always loved Olympians and I always wanted to do that, [which] is obviously one downfall of football is you don’t get that opportunity.”

In addition to watching the Games, Jason and Kylie got to connect with some of the athletes. Team USA’s rugby star Nicole Heaveriland, who helped the team clinch the bronze medal, even challenged Jason to an impromptu arm wrestling match.

“Dude, I hate saying yes to arm wrestling. Especially when it’s somebody that’s smaller than you because it’s like a lose-lose situation,” Jason lamented on Friday. “Like if I win, it’s like, ‘Oh, look at the big guy picking on the smaller person.’ If you lose, it’s like ‘That guy’s [a loser].’ But I was in Nicole’s territory and I’m at the Olympics obviously. She’s like, ‘Do you want to arm wrestle?’ not going to turn down arm wrestling an Olympian at the Olympics.”

Jason also bonded with Heaveriland’s “beast” teammate Ilona Maher, who was equally excited to meet the couple.

“Kylie and I follow each other [and] are mutual friends online, and so we’ve chatted before,” Maher, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 8. “I was so happy that she came to the game and brought Jason … because we want to get more eyes on [the sport and] to get a football guy like that to watch the game was so cool.”