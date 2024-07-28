Jason Kelce fit right in at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, wearing a traditional beret.

Jason, 36, and wife Kylie Kelce attended the U.S. women’s field hockey game against Argentina on Saturday, July 27. The retired NFL star made a statement with his navy-colored beret.

When asked by the Associated Press where he procured the hat, Jason succinctly said, “A souvenir shop.”

While Jason’s beret was pure French, the rest of his look paid homage to the United States. He sported a navy sweater with “USA” embroidered on the front in red, which he paired with a pair of jeans and white sneakers.

Kylie, 31, looked equally patriotic at the game, opting for a white cardigan with red, white and blue stripes on the shoulder. She completed her game day ‘fit with a pair of wide-leg jeans, a white T-shirt and white Converse shoes.

While Team USA lost the Saturday game 4-1, the Kelces were excited to watch the action in person.

“I would say I’ve always wanted to come and see [an] Olympic games,” Kylie, who played field hockey growing up and is currently a high school coach, told the AP. “When [this team] qualified to come to Paris, I was like, ‘That kind of makes sense.’ And then when I got to sit down with [USWNT midfielder] Ashley [Sessa] and [defender] Kelee [Lepage], it was kind of a no-brainer [to attend]. Through and through, it made sense. We’re happy to be here.”

Jason was equally excited to say bonjour to the City of Lights.

“When we found out that we were going to have an opportunity to go to this, the more we thought about it, we were like, ‘Let’s take advantage of it now that we can actually do it,’” he told the outlet. “We love sports, we love competition, we love world events. This is such a unique place where the entire world gets to come together and bond over competition and sports.”

Jason previously played center for the Philadelphia Eagles, retiring in March.