Every Celebrity Spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Several stars have chosen to come out to support the stellar athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kelly Clarkson covered the opening ceremony for NBC along with Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning on July 26, which included performances from stars such as Lady Gaga and Céline Dion.

During Dion’s powerful performance, which marked her first time on stage in four years since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, Clarkson started getting emotional.

“I’ve been inspired, I’ve been dancing, I was not ready for that ending,” Clarkson shared after Dion’s show. “If you know anything about Celine right now, she feels this is her purpose … and if you know anything about what she’s going through right now — I’m so sorry, I’m trying to hold it together right now. But then she got through that. That was incredible. In my field, she is the gold winner for vocal athletes.”

