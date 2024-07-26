Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s arrival at the 2024 Summer Olympics is wicked good.
On Friday, July 26, the Wicked costars coordinated in different ’50s-esque evening gowns as they stepped out to help celebrate the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Games.
Grande, 31, looked angelic while channeling her onscreen character Glinda the Good Witch in a baby pink midi dress by Thom Browne. For some extra sparkle and shine, fashion stylist Mimi Cuttrell added Swarovski jewelry pieces to the actress’ look as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.
As for Erivo, 37, she paid tribute to her Wicked character, Elphaba, by choosing emerald green for her ensemble. The actress stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton strapless gown styled by Jason Bolden. She completed her look with a wide-brim hat and nails perfected by artist Rose Hackle.
Just hours before reuniting with Grande, Erivo appeared on the Today show and gushed about the unbreakable bond she shares with her costar.
“She just is one of the sweetest, kindest people I’ve ever met,” she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. “We’ve just had such a wonderful time doing this together and we’ve had such an experience learning about each other, learning about what we need and supporting one another.”
For her morning show appearance, Erivo completely transformed her look into what she described as “teacher’s pet” vibes. She accessorized her plaid set with a pink ring that was a symbol of “my Glinda” Grande.
As she joked on Today, “She’s stuck with me.”
While Wicked doesn’t hit theaters until November 22, both Grande and Erivo continue to excite fans with their must-see fashion and sneak peeks of the project via social media.
“Every single person that worked on these films were not only the absolute best at what they do but made every single day for over a year feel so incredibly safe,” Grande penned via Instagram Story in January. “Thank you for your brilliance and the many handholds and hugs along the way.”