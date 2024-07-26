Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Are Wickedly Stunning at 2024 Paris Olympics

By
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Are Wickedly Stunning at 2024 Paris Olympics 306
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Are Wickedly Stunning at 2024 Paris Olympics 306

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s arrival at the 2024 Summer Olympics is wicked good.

On Friday, July 26, the Wicked costars coordinated in different ’50s-esque evening gowns as they stepped out to help celebrate the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Games.

Grande, 31, looked angelic while channeling her onscreen character Glinda the Good Witch in a baby pink midi dress by Thom Browne. For some extra sparkle and shine, fashion stylist Mimi Cuttrell added Swarovski jewelry pieces to the actress’ look as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

As for Erivo, 37, she paid tribute to her Wicked character, Elphaba, by choosing emerald green for her ensemble. The actress stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton strapless gown styled by Jason Bolden. She completed her look with a wide-brim hat and nails perfected by artist Rose Hackle.

‘Wicked’: Everything to Know About the Ariana Grande-Led Films Based on the Broadway Musical

Related: ‘Wicked’: Everything to Know About the Ariana Grande's Massive Musical Film

Just hours before reuniting with Grande, Erivo appeared on the Today show and gushed about the unbreakable bond she shares with her costar.

“She just is one of the sweetest, kindest people I’ve ever met,” she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. “We’ve just had such a wonderful time doing this together and we’ve had such an experience learning about each other, learning about what we need and supporting one another.”

For her morning show appearance, Erivo completely transformed her look into what she described as “teacher’s pet” vibes. She accessorized her plaid set with a pink ring that was a symbol of “my Glinda” Grande.

Embrace Brat Summer With This Lime Green Mini Dress, now Just $9!

Deal of the Day

Embrace Brat Summer With This Lime Green Mini Dress, now Just $9! View Deal

A Comprehensive Guide to Ariana Grande's Tattoos

Related: Ariana Grande's Amazing Style Evolution: Pics

As she joked on Today, “She’s stuck with me.”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Are Wickedly Stunning at 2024 Paris Olympics 305
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

While Wicked doesn’t hit theaters until November 22, both Grande and Erivo continue to excite fans with their must-see fashion and sneak peeks of the project via social media.

“Every single person that worked on these films were not only the absolute best at what they do but made every single day for over a year feel so incredibly safe,” Grande penned via Instagram Story in January. “Thank you for your brilliance and the many handholds and hugs along the way.”

In this article

Ariana Grande Bio Page

Ariana Grande

cynthia erivo

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!